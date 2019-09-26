Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
EPISODE 10
After earning degrees in both classical music and jazz studies, Marc-Andre Seguin sought opportunities to play music across both large venues and jazz clubs in Ottawa, Canada and beyond. But as many musicians know, sometimes you need to find other ways to supplement your income.
And that’s exactly what Marc did. After his first eBook sold only 2 copies, he regrouped and shifted his focus toward online courses and eventually a thriving membership community of excited jazz guitar students.
A man of many talents, Marc not only has a passion for music but also a head for business. In this episode, he’ll share how he combined his passion with his business savvy to continue earning steady income and helping more students stop wishing and start playing.
Marc from JazzGuitarLessons.net is the mastermind behind the #1 online resource for learning how to play jazz guitar.
He draws from his experience both as a professional jazz guitarist and teacher to help thousands of people from all around the world learn the craft of jazz guitar.
