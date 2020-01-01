Luisa Zhou is the creator of the Employee to Entrepreneur system, which teaches people how to leave their day job and start their own six-figure plus business. She’s helped thousands of students launch their own businesses that generate anywhere from 30K to 100K in less than a year. Her advice has been featured in numerous online and print publications including Forbes, Inc, Entrepreneur, Success magazine, and more.

She noticed that in the early days of her online business, people kept asking her the same question: “How on earth are you able to do all of this yourself while you’re still working a full time job?” It’s a common situation that a lot of us face early on. And today, that’s exactly what Luisa teaches her students how to do.

So in this episode, Luisa shares some of her top tips to organically connect with early customers. She also shares how her third course launch put her business over the million dollar mark within a year of starting her business, and how her strategies can work for you, too.