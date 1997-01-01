Have you heard of the handpan? It’s a steelpan musical instrument that looks kind of like a UFO, and world-renowned handpan expert David Charrier is here to teach us more about this fascinating instrument, and how he’s turned his skill and passion for a very niche instrument into a very successful online course business.

David was one of the earliest musicians to start playing the handpan. And after a decade of his own self-training and discovery, he started to play around the world. In this episode, we’ll learn how David transformed his passion for a unique, newer instrument into an online school fully dedicated to teaching the art of the handpan. And although his topic couldn’t be more niche, and it’s taken years to develop his craft, he’s found a way to reach thousands of online students.