Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
EPISODE 16
Have you heard of the handpan? It’s a steelpan musical instrument that looks kind of like a UFO, and world-renowned handpan expert David Charrier is here to teach us more about this fascinating instrument, and how he’s turned his skill and passion for a very niche instrument into a very successful online course business.
David was one of the earliest musicians to start playing the handpan. And after a decade of his own self-training and discovery, he started to play around the world. In this episode, we’ll learn how David transformed his passion for a unique, newer instrument into an online school fully dedicated to teaching the art of the handpan. And although his topic couldn’t be more niche, and it’s taken years to develop his craft, he’s found a way to reach thousands of online students.
A musician of multiple instruments, David Charrier is passionate about exploring rhythms and melodies.
In 2004, He discovered the handpan, or as he describes it, a "sound sculpture" with enchanting tones.
David’s passion for studying music has allowed him to share his music around the world. Whether solo, as a duo, or with a bigger group, he has always loved helping people discover the handpan. As he grew his international acclaim, he started traveling often to share masterclasses and teach others how to play the handpan.
In order to continue to encourage and train as many handpan instrumentalists and enthusiasts as possible, David launched his online school in 2016, called MasterTheHandpan.com. And today, he has over 4000 students enrolled and learning the magic and mastery of a truly unique instrument.
Want us to email you when new episodes come out? (You'll be the first to hear!)
*By submitting your email address, you are consenting to receive information and updates from Teachable. (Don't worry, we won't send you emails you don't want!). We never sell or share data with other partners, and you can opt out at any time. Find out more in our Privacy Policy.