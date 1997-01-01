Eugenio (Euge) Oller has been sharing videos on YouTube since he was a teenager, when he was first showing off his skateboard tricks.

And from that young age. Euge saw how powerful the internet could be. On top of that, he realized that modern marketing wasn’t something you could read about in a textbook. So today, he’s here to share not only how he’s learned what type of marketing and connections work in internet world, but also how he’s used that knowledge to build his own digital marketing and business school for Spanish entrepreneurs.