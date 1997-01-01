Get Our Course Creation Book

Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!

Create a course

EPISODE 14

Modern Marketing (Eugenio Oller, Emprende Aprendiendo)

Learn how Euge has grown not only engaged YouTube and social media audiences, but also multiple online businesses for Spanish entrepreneurs and business owners.

Or subscribe & listen for free in your favorite podcast app:

Apple Podcasts (recommended!) | Spotify | Google Podcasts | 🗒️Transcript

Eugenio (Euge) Oller has been sharing videos on YouTube since he was a teenager, when he was first showing off his skateboard tricks.

And from that young age. Euge saw how powerful the internet could be. On top of that, he realized that modern marketing wasn’t something you could read about in a textbook. So today, he’s here to share not only how he’s learned what type of marketing and connections work in internet world, but also how he’s used that knowledge to build his own digital marketing and business school for Spanish entrepreneurs.

"At the end of the day, I think an entrepreneur is someone that searches for problems, and is capable of creating a solution for that problem."

Today’s Guest: Eugenio Oller

Eugenio (Euge) Oller has dedicated the last few years to helping aspiring Spanish business owners create and utilize YouTube vídeos and online courses. He is also the owner of Leader Summaries, Flash Libros, Suprive Agency and Emprende Aprendiendo.

Subscribe to our weekly podcast emails

Want us to email you when new episodes come out? (You'll be the first to hear!)

*By submitting your email address, you are consenting to receive information and updates from Teachable. (Don't worry, we won't send you emails you don't want!). We never sell or share data with other partners, and you can opt out at any time. Find out more in our Privacy Policy.