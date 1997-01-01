Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
EPISODE 14
Eugenio (Euge) Oller has been sharing videos on YouTube since he was a teenager, when he was first showing off his skateboard tricks.
And from that young age. Euge saw how powerful the internet could be. On top of that, he realized that modern marketing wasn’t something you could read about in a textbook. So today, he’s here to share not only how he’s learned what type of marketing and connections work in internet world, but also how he’s used that knowledge to build his own digital marketing and business school for Spanish entrepreneurs.
Eugenio (Euge) Oller has dedicated the last few years to helping aspiring Spanish business owners create and utilize YouTube vídeos and online courses. He is also the owner of Leader Summaries, Flash Libros, Suprive Agency and Emprende Aprendiendo.
Want us to email you when new episodes come out? (You'll be the first to hear!)
*By submitting your email address, you are consenting to receive information and updates from Teachable. (Don't worry, we won't send you emails you don't want!). We never sell or share data with other partners, and you can opt out at any time. Find out more in our Privacy Policy.