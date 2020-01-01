EPISODE 23
That’s Regina Wamba, self-described snarky introvert and super-charged creative person. In this episode, we talk about how Regina first got into designing book covers, and how her creative entrepreneur journey evolved from there. We also talk about how her extremely niche audience - authors trying to learn Photoshop - has worked so well for her online course business.
After that, we talk about having fun - an often overlooked side of entrepreneurship! - and why it’s so important to business. So get ready to laugh at all of our terrible jokes in this light-hearted but still informative episode of Everything is Teachable.
Regina Wamba describes herself as a snarky introvert, a nerdy rebel who is determined to do things differently, a professional dreamer, and a super-charged pumped up creative.
Her creations have been given awards, featured in magazines, and have graced multiple New York Times & USA Today bestsellers lists, landing her work in bookshelves across the globe.
She says, “My whole heart is in every venture I put out into the world whether it is from behind a camera lens, a wild fine art concept, a snarky tee, journals & books or world-trekking adventures. I'm an artist, mom, wifey, entrepreneur, and teacher building a creative empire to inspire and empower other creatives.”
Regina’s dream is to create the space for visionaries to collaborate and artists to pursue their biggest dreams. She wants people to know their potential, and always believe in their own unique magic.
