Regina Wamba describes herself as a snarky introvert, a nerdy rebel who is determined to do things differently, a professional dreamer, and a super-charged pumped up creative.

Her creations have been given awards, featured in magazines, and have graced multiple New York Times & USA Today bestsellers lists, landing her work in bookshelves across the globe.

She says, “My whole heart is in every venture I put out into the world whether it is from behind a camera lens, a wild fine art concept, a snarky tee, journals & books or world-trekking adventures. I'm an artist, mom, wifey, entrepreneur, and teacher building a creative empire to inspire and empower other creatives.”

Regina’s dream is to create the space for visionaries to collaborate and artists to pursue their biggest dreams. She wants people to know their potential, and always believe in their own unique magic.