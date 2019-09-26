Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
EPISODE 07
Deborah Niemann and her family moved to a farm on a creek in the middle of nowhere in 2002 to start growing their own food organically. She bought a couple of goats so she could make goat cheese. She had no idea that her decision would lead her down a path where she would ultimately teach thousands of people how to raise goats and make goat cheese and soap. In today’s episode, she’s here to share how she did it.
Today, Deborah is the author of three books, including Raising Goats Naturally, and she teaches sustainable agriculture courses online for the University of Massachusetts - Amherst. She also teaches her own popular online courses through her website, ThriftyHomesteader.com, where the focus is on living a cheaper, greener, happier, healthier life for everyone.
