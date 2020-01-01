Marc and Julie Bennett of RVLove have been living, working and traveling full-time in their RV since 2014 – visiting all 50 USA states, plus Canada, Mexico and Australia. They began sharing on their blog, YouTube and social media as a labor of love, and within a few years, RVLove evolved into a thriving business that now supports their life and travels.

In 2017, they launched RV Success School with a series of online courses for wannabe RVers. And in 2018, they co-authored and published “Living the RV Life – Your Ultimate Guide to Life on the Road” (published by Adams Media/Simon & Schuster). Living the RV Life is now a bestseller in its third print run, with 200+ 5-star reviews, and will be released in audio format this summer.

Marc and Julie are known for their honesty, inspiring, positive attitudes – sharing practical advice and invaluable tips about the RV lifestyle, while sharing the realities of life on the road.

Learn more about the Bennetts and how you can hit the road in an RV at their website: www.RVLove.com.