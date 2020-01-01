Meet Suzi Whitford. When she became a new mom, she still wanted an outlet to explore her creative and tech passions, and when she found blogging, it was an instant click. She’s now started multiple profitable blogs, notably Start a Mom Blog, where she helps other moms follow her exact blogging blueprint to turn their passions into money making blogs.

In this episode, Suzi explains why she loves inexpensive eBooks and courses so much, and how her $18 course has been a huge revenue driver for her business. She also talks about the importance of building email relationships, and why she prefers to email people one on one instead of having a large Facebook community. Lastly, and perhaps more importantly, Suzi explains how you can engage with new blog readers and build long-lasting relationships with them over time. If you’ve been thinking about starting a blog, I’m almost positive Suzi will convince you to go for it by the end, whether you’re a mom or not.