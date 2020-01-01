Gloria Atanmo’s journey as a travel blogger started with a one-way ticket to Europe and only $500 to her name. But after a lot of hustle and PB&Js, Glo now earns her full time income traveling the world and sharing her journey as a solo female traveler.

After venturing to over 80 countries across 6 continents and working with brands along the way, she's landed features in Forbes, Oprah Magazine, Conde Nast, Essence, Buzzfeed, and more. She's authored a book, spoken on many stages, led retreats around the world, and now focuses on helping female entrepreneurs make a bigger impact and income

Glo has managed to create the life of her dreams through a relentless pursuit and a gradual growth to her business. But if you think this is some glitzy glam story where everything went right, think again. In this episode, Glo gets real about her life and story, and we talk about how so many people let the fear of ambition hold them back. Plus, in this unprecedented time in global history, I had to ask, is this really a time to start a new blog?