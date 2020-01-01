This transcript is created by a helpful but imperfect transcription bot. Please forgive any typos or errors.

The one thing that is timeless is messaging, your ability to tell a good story, but also tell a clear message so that your customers will listen, but will change and constantly pivot is the type of content you use to share that message. So, obviously written word has been around for a long time, podcasting is still fairly new, in the sense that like people can still explode with podcasts even starting today. And video obviously is I would say fairly new, obviously, compared to like the written word. And then it'll be augmented reality virtual reality. And so the types of content will always evolve, but the through line of all of those types of content is messaging.

Hey everyone, I’m Melissa from Team Teachable, and today I’m excited to be here with Dallin Nead. One of the world’s top branding and messaging experts, Dallin Nead has built his career by storytelling and video marketing. Dallin is the CEO and creator of Content Supply, a modern video marketing company that believes your story is the most influential way to scale your mission, movement and message to create a world-class brand.

Hey, thanks for having me on.

I can't wait to learn more about you and to talk about video a hot topic among course graders. So to start things off, how did you first get into video production?

That is a great question. And maybe it's similar to other people who do video production filmmaking. I picked up my first camera when I was little. My dad was kind of a home filmmaker meaning like he did Home Videos often the first camera I picked up actually, you would record video straight to a VHS player, essentially. And then I mean, I'm sure many people maybe the new generation doesn't know what a VHS is, but it's like this. It's like the size of a I mean what size anyways? It's It's big. Yeah. Yeah, yeah, perfect size of a book. And so you literally have to carry around a VHS player, and you record video to that. It was low resolution and eventually upgraded to a high eight camera, which was a smaller tape, and then a dv tape camera, which is a smaller tape than that. And eventually things became digital, but I always grew up enjoying making movies with friends and you know, I have them But they're, like ridiculous and embarrassing, but I always love that. But I definitely was the the type where I got pulled into the messaging that you can't make a living as an artist, and that filmmaking in the arts stays a hobby will always be a hobby. And so when I jumped into schooling, I wasn't sure what I wanted to do. But I was like, Hey, I like tech. So I eventually landed on it. And so I was deep into an IT education. And I remember staying up late, really late one night, many nights, debugging hundreds of lines of code. And I was like, man, well, what kind for myself? What kind of values is bringing to me and my life is lighting me up. And it's not I am I was not enjoying it. And so I made a shift. And it was a turning point for me that I was like, Hey, I love storytelling through video. And so I immediately started writing a script that became my first feature film as a student. I shot it on a Canon DSLR five D Mark 280 minutes. We released it at local theaters, we made money off of it. And it was like a crash course in filmmaking. I had never taken a class in filmmaking and I was always just kind of done as a hobby. But then that kind of snowballed into other opportunities. I created an entrepreneur ones that that too, but eventually I landed a job at Princess Cruises, where I traveled the world, not not aboard their cruise ships necessarily worked with their offices, but I traveled the world telling stories of people from all different backgrounds, business leaders, multimillionaires to those who were making just enough to support their family back at home. And that really deepened my love for documentary filmmaking, but also the ability to tell stories from all different styles. And so I along those lines I wanted the more flexibility and freedom that entrepreneurship provided. And from one step after another and freelancing Initially, I got connected with some clients To introduce me to all these different amazing software's and tools, like Teachable, for example, that was available online to to build a business. And one of my first introductions to Teachable, and I don't remember how I came across it honestly. But it was I feel like early on with Teachable's growth was building a course for someone else. And so yeah, that kind of opened up my world into the online business world and eventually I quit my corporate job and went full time working in my pajamas.

I think that's the goal for all of us, right? The Dream working from your pajamas, totally. And now I get a lot of us are doing a little bit more of that lately. What's interesting about hearing your path to video production that I think a lot of people will relate to, is that it's not I decided I was gonna do this and then it was a straight shot from there it was I really enjoyed this as a kid and then I found myself in a different job and then I found my way back full time and then freelancing. I think a lot of people will relate to that. Because often it's not just a straight path to being an entrepreneur.

It's It's never a straight path. And I mean, even now, you know, we're recording this during a global pandemic, where a lot of businesses are forced to adapt, obviously Teachable, is thriving, because they're built for the online virtual world. But a lot of businesses aren't and you're forced to adapt and pivot, you know, frequently. And and I think, as far as a straight shot is, I never imagined where when I started my business two years ago, I wouldn't imagine it would be in this places today, and I'll say the same thing in another two years. So it's never a straight shot. And I think you have to be willing to roll with the punches. Sometimes you have a vision for things but being willing to to adapt as needed.

Yeah, well said. And I think especially now, you mentioned, you know, Teachable. We're doing fairly well right now, but that's only because a lot of course creators are doing well right now. Our business is only as successful as the entrepreneurs who use our platform. And more than ever, a lot of us are thinking about video, whether it's now the household name, zoom, or thinking about creating or taking online courses. And that's why I think it's so timely and exciting that we get to chat today to learn a little bit more about video from you, because it's such a big part of not just courses, but entrepreneurship. And frankly, I know it's a part that holds a lot of new creators back. So what do you think are some of the biggest video challenges that entrepreneurs or DIY creators are facing?

I would say I kind of consolidated five mistakes or struggles that creators or entrepreneurs experience when it comes to approaching video, and I'll speak to one of the I'll speak to two of the biggest ones. The first one definitely is the fear of judgment where oftentimes it doesn't come down to the equipment of having the right camera because the best camera you have is always the one you have on you, which is typically your phone, which looks incredible, or your webcam. And so we no longer have that excuse of not having the right camera like we may have had 20 years ago. But what we are afraid of are what we're going to think of ourselves. You know, the fear of success or failing at putting yourself out there through creating marketing videos and other types of videos, but also the fear of others, you know, what will our family think? What will our friends think? What world will our customers think? But you know, with that mindset that's crippling to our ability to grow because especially through getting our message out to the market. video, I believe is the most powerful form that we can share that message. And the unique thing about video though, and this is it speaking of evolution in business, I'm putting a lot more of my shift to on the messaging side Video and content as a whole, because the one thing that is timeless is messaging, your ability to tell a good story, but also tell a clear message so that your customers will listen, but will change. And constantly pivot is the type of content you use to share that message. So, obviously, written word has been around for a long time, podcasting is still fairly new, in the sense that like, people can still explode with podcasts even starting today. And video obviously, is I would say fairly new, obviously, in compared to like, the written word. And then it'll be augmented reality, virtual reality. And so the types of content will always evolve, but the through line of all of those types of content is messaging. And so that's where, you know, there's a fear of judgment, but there's also a lack of a clear message for creators entrepreneurs, so the more you can focus on that video then is just icing on the cake.

I can't wait to talk more about getting into the store. The narrative side of video but I have to say I think with video as well, more than writing and maybe even more than podcasting video is putting your whole self out there they can see you they can hear you they see like your body language or the way that you're teaching. So I can see why it would inspire, you know, maybe a little bit of nervousness in creators because you really are just saying like, this is me. Hearing Oh,

oh, yeah. Oh, yeah, it's, you know, it's, it's difficult to because we all have I mean, think about when you take a photo like a group photo, and you're like, oh, let's see it you always look at yourself first. Right? You know, we're always so self critical and calm and I wish I took them the head down a different way or you know, that blouse or those pants and so I think the more we can definitely fill our and look our best you know, in our videos if we want to have more of that polished look, Instagram stories. For example, our Facebook Lives are definitely more of that. DIY home grown fill, which definitely work, but yeah, like I think it's there's that but there's also the side of whether you feel like you have a message that needs to be shared with the world and and maybe everyone feels that way but they're, they feel fine with not getting that out to the people who need to hear it because there is a responsibility to share that message and video is one of the most powerful ways and, and I think of actually and maybe you've seen this from john Krasinski, he's gym on the office, the TV show, but he started probably about a month ago, some good news on YouTube and it's it's, it's exploded, he's got, I don't know, 3 million subscribers. He's here he is his Hollywood actor, filmmaker. He's directed a few movies now. But he's filming this YouTube show on his cell phone. And it's it's got a home video type editing very simple, but he makes it about his community and customers because he has he wants to share Message of good news with the world and, and I think that's a good example like obviously he has the skill of being on camera. But the technology that's used is, is definitely more relatable and easy for anyone to do.

What I love about some good news too, is that, like you said, it doesn't have the fancy bells and whistles. But ultimately, it has such great content, you get to hear these really uplifting stories, sometimes very adorable or sometimes, like the cast of Hamilton will drop by. And I think it's a good takeaway for listeners. Because, sure, john usually has at his fingertips, every tool, every person, every resource, but even stripping all of those away. He's a really good content creator and storyteller, and that's why people keep coming back to some good news.

Oh, yeah, hands down. And and that's what it comes down to is like, forget about all of the equipment. I mean, I could believe me, like I'm a gear geek, and I can talk about it. The best gear to like, you know, I've got I can show off all them my whole camera kit of what I've used over the years and what I have but it comes back to just stability like how how can you internally and also externally like appearance wise How can you solve the things that are keeping you back from creating video and that's usually mindset but also your ability just to practice being on camera consistently. And and he's he's created a platform, like Oprah she's even been on his show, but like Oprah from long ago, like I, I use certain people that are very easily identifiable, right, like Oprah. Imagine if she never decided to show up on video. She's like, Oh, you know, like, I'm not good looking enough or I don't have a story to share. If she decided not to ever show up on video, no one would know who she is. She would not have impacted so many lives. So she among many other examples are in despite the stardom or The maybe extrovert ism that exists in these people. I think everyone's capable. It's just a matter of maybe more practice for others.

That's such a great point. And I'm glad you mentioned practice because I think that's an often overlooked side of entrepreneurship. We, when you look at these people who have huge, maybe YouTube channels, huge course businesses, whatever it might be, the odds are they've been practicing in some way. For years, they've been putting out videos for years, or they've been doing whatever they've been, you know, teaching others for years. And so if your video doesn't look like theirs, that makes perfect sense. And it's okay because you'll get better the more and more that you practice teaching and putting yourself out there.

Yeah, it's hard. I mean, there may be other video creators listening to this or people who want to learn and become great at the art of video. And it's hard as an artist to put out like subpar looking videos, because like that, honestly, that still holds me back. Like, every time I create a video, I'm the one who wants to like, throw up my lights, plug in the right microphone, I have my Cinema Camera set up. And that that holds me back because I still have that artistic side of me kick in. And so I think, I think just being aware of like, what are the barriers in our way, is going to be one of the biggest ways we can step into video. Because once we do, and particularly clarify our message, then people will absolutely listen. Mm hmm.

So let's talk about messaging. I think that's a nice segue, because we've already kind of hinted at the importance of messaging or having a story to tell. So maybe for people who are newer to the world of video, why is story so important? Or how does it play a part even if you're not telling some kind of fictional story?

Yeah, well, first off to kind of make it relatable to everyone. I mean, I don't know anyone who dislikes movies or maybe you know Books, something that has a story. I think we all connect over stories. Think about the movies where a character dies, but we could care less. It's because the story was not very good. They kill off a character, there was no emotional connection to those characters. We'll use maybe like the recent Avengers film with iron man died. You know, here's like 10 plus years of storytelling around this one character. There's emotional connections that the audience has. So a death of that character has emotional punch to it. And it makes that story far more unique because there's that built up storyline, and we can follow a similar path meaning, you know, we have the opportunity to create movies every single day, whether it's your Instagram stories, Facebook Lives, maybe it's like a polished YouTube show, whatever it may be, we can create movies every day or every week, whatever that cadence looks like for you. And by doing so we can share our story and What sharing our story looks like, is sharing our perspective. So one thing I take my clients through is a process called story supply. So my company's called Content Supply. And within it, there's a messaging framework called story supply. And what it helps you do is clarify your message by identifying what your brand story is. And there's five PS. I help people identify so that way they can communicate their brand story simply but also, there's one core message you need to deliver, which is like one to two sentences, a very simple way that you can communicate what you do in your business.

Would you be able to give us an example of a brand story?

Of course, yeah. So first off, the five P's that I reference are person. So who's the character? Problem? So what's the problem of that character? Then plan. So what's the plan that the character needs? And then perspective? What's the new perspective or belief that that character creates? And then pay off. So what's the result? And so that gives kind of five buckets to a brand story. And when you go to create your brand story, say for your brand, right, I would approach it in two ways. And I'll share an example in a second, like a specific example. But I would approach your brand story in two ways. One way, is do it for yourself, you know, like, what, like, why did I start my business like I, you know, you're the character, you're the person. So what was your problem? Like, why did you end up creating your business, or the framework you use in your online course. And so identifying what those things are for you. But then once you do that, do it for your customer, your perfect ideal customer, because you'll see that the stories are very similar, or at least have similar themes. And then that way You can start using your customers brand story and your messaging. And so an example would be, so I can use my mind story. So, so I, let's say, I'll start with myself first, right? So I'm the the person. And my problem before creating my online business. My problem was, I was working at a corporate job. And I felt like I mean, I wanted more freedom and flexibility. And I didn't have that. And so my problem was my inability to live the life I wanted on my terms, both financially, both with time. And so the plan got presented to me by say, like a mentor or business coach, I, I discovered, and she presented this plan to me, and it basically became a framework by which I could follow to build an online business courses are involved. With that the ability to create those types of products in your business, but also just a structure of like, Well, how do I go about to build a business where I can sell products and services online. And so having that plan, or that framework to follow, and then a perspective shift, recognizing in myself that, hey, by following this plan, I can be successful to live the life that I love and want to by having the time freedom, the financial freedom by following this plan. And the only way to do this is I must go all in and commit. And so as I had a perspective shift, I follow the plan, I started to become successful and I had this payoff in the end, by eventually quitting my job and going full time in my my online business because I, I follow that very clear path of this brand story. And so by doing that, although I don't currently have a product in place for doing for that, not to say, but by dissecting that brand story, and then applying it say to an ideal customer I can then go become or be a coach to others who want to follow some of their path. Let's say there's other filmmakers out there. And they also want to build an online business and they are tired of maybe working out at their corporate job. They want to, you know, go freelance or just know that they can make a full time living. And so I could step up as a coach use the same framework use my brand story, and that becomes a structure to my online course or my coaching program. So by following that path, you not only can we create products, but we can create clear messaging meaning, we know there's a step in our ideal customers journey that they are currently in. So let's say usually the persons identified if we were clear on who we serve our customer, but as we go to create a marketing content and use this brand story framework, we can really dig deep into the problems that our customers are experiencing and agitate that problem and the marketing videos and content we create. And then we can talk a lot about the plan. Like, here's this framework, or here's this on this course I have this product I've created. And we can talk a lot about perspective shifting, creating new beliefs that customers can have what it takes to be successful. All too, you know, like the whole idea, right, with online courses, with anything we offer, as business owners as creators, is to provide a payoff as a result for those we serve. And so the best way to do that is to dissect our own story, and to understand how we became successful ourselves, particularly with online courses and coaching programs. And so that's, that's, to me the power of understanding our clear brand story, and that path that we took, and then making sure we communicate that clearly. But that becomes an unlimited wealth of content ideas that we can use in our videos.

Yeah, I was about to ask. So that's the the big picture. Are the umbrella of maybe the video work that somebody is about to do? How does that become? video? And maybe Can you talk about the difference between a course video educational content, and then something that you might produce for social media or for a marketing channel?

Yes, that's a great question actually, in that, that segue. So I mentioned stories plasma messaging framework. Once you have a clear message, then you need to create a marketing plan. And when this this within this marketing plan, I call it no love trust, with no love and trust, each being a phase of a customer's journey and working with the business. And the reason why I'm introducing it this way is because Think of it like this. So the no phase of content or your customers journey is them learning about you and your business for the first time, what products you have to offer them being introduced and learning more about their problems they're experiencing. The love phase of the content or your customers journey is when they start to become a lead and you're business, you know that maybe they download a lead magnet, or maybe they take a free course that you offer. But then the trust phase is when someone pays you, because they show they trust you. And usually that's within, you know, on an online course or some other product. But each phase of this journey or this sales funnel, calls for different types of videos. So the no phase, that's all the social media content, all the free content you put out there, it's introducing people to you in getting them to develop that relationship with you. Because if you think like I'm married, I've been married for six years. And if I immediately expected my future wife to trust me on our first date, I would be kidding myself. It was gonna take time for her to get to know me, and eventually fall in love with me to then trust me, for me to pop the question, you know, and to make that thing real. And the same thing happens with your customers. You need to nurture that relationship and so social media content is no content content within your sales funnel. And the the, you know, attempt through ads or sales funnel to sell them more to guide them more is, is love content and then trust content, our product videos, so videos that exists in your online course you can give longer form trainings, and you can remove all the salesy stuff and just provide pure value that way too.

So if I were to sit down and create each one of those three types of videos, what would that process look like? Because I know at least for me, when I think about starting to create a video, the idea of having almost like a blank page in front of me feels very intimidating.

Yeah, yeah, it's really so begin with that brand story for your customer. And begin with the problem aspect. And so, I would say, I mean, begin with the problem aspect, but first, I would say build from the The inside out meaning like the trust content so I mean before you create any kind of video you need to have a product to sell especially if you want to build an online business and so begin with understand your brand story what framework or coaching program does that look like? And then creating that that content like literally just giving all your secrets everything away, and in creating some kind of product to sell even if it's something as simple as a free lead magnet. And you know, it's a love type video, where you're able to share value and give stuff away like the ideas you know, you want to definitely build your email list that way but, but definitely begin with the problem because the more you can be in with a problem and also begin with who has that problem. Then you'll be more clear on the rest of the types of videos you want to create. And so within that too, so yeah, start with the product, then create the funnel stuff and then when you're ready to actually sell something, then create the the no videos and the no videos how to approach those is Is that all about the problem, but I would recognize what is the perspective or belief, I need to create my customer for them to be ready to buy what I offer. And when you can ask yourself that, like list those beliefs lists those. I mean, even it's like a belief transformation, like they need to develop this idea that they have what it takes to be successful with working with you. And usually that comes down to talking a lot about the problems or experiencing the objections they have. Because the more people can see that you understand their problems, the more that they recognize you having the solution to those problems.

What I really like about hearing you walk through the three different phases is that, like you said, if you just had come out right to your wife and said, Will you marry me the second he met her? She probably would say like, well slow down, but it does feel like a lot of marketers cut right to the chase where the first time you see them online, they're already asking for the sale. So I think it's really helpful to hear you break down the three different phases and talk about first just introducing yourself and providing value or helping them understand that you understand them before you move into a sale before you move into the teaching part.

Definitely, and keep it simple to like, don't like make a list of all these different ideas you have, and then theme them within each of those three, like one of those three phases. And then ask yourself truly like, does my dream customer actually care of about this type of con, you know, like this, this topic? And then that becomes at least the idea behind the videos you can go and create. But you need to like that's where relevancy and your messaging happens in the stories you have to tell. And you can I mean, you can really plan an entire months two years worth of video content, strictly just around the belief systems people have that keep them from buying what you have to offer because There's gonna be, you know, just within say, fear alone, there are hundreds to thousands of little micro topics you could probably dig deep into and revisit and get it again, for people so that I would start there as far as like if when you're unsure of what to talk about and your content, you know, begin high level with the brand story and within that the problem of your, your ideal customer

make sense. And to focus a little bit more on the online course itself since that's what a lot of our listeners are thinking about. Do you have any tips in general about, you know, how long should a video be? Or how do you decide if something is one video versus five videos or a whole section of videos?

I would say simplify and it's so much easier said than done. And to do that have one clear purpose for each of your videos. If your video is serving multi For purposes, meaning, if you give multiple call to actions, or if you give more than one core idea to think about, then you're going to overwhelm your customer and they may not go to bat go back to you as quickly. Now, obviously, there's plenty of ideas communicated. But if you can sum up and give one clear end result you want from each video, then keep it to that. And so as far as the length that creates, I would say it's, it's dependent on what that purpose is behind your video, but also where your video fits in your customers journey. Oftentimes, the longest videos are going to be the trust videos, those that are within your products, because you've already captured the attention. And you know, here, think of it like maybe Pillow Talk, if you're familiar with that term where you're going to talk hours on end what maybe it's with your girlfriends or you know, your spouse, whoever maybe your friends, you're going to talk hours on Because you trust each other, you have that relationship. And so the, the length of that content, so to speak, can be almost unlimited in some ways. But then within the love phase, you know, those videos are going to be shorter because you definitely want to respect people's time before they fully commit. And then the no Phase I would just give even more simplified soundbites of your messaging there and keep your videos from 15 seconds like Instagram story all the way to five to 10 minutes and I would say five to 10 minutes would be through like a Facebook or YouTube video.

Or think about that the different lengths and how there truly are videos of all lengths these days from 15 seconds up through in of course maybe 15 minutes or even a live masterclass could be an hour online these days, but they all function very differently and serve very different purposes. So I think that that was really helpful advice. I do also have Horse have to ask the question I assume all my listeners are dying for me to ask which is okay, you said you don't care about gear, but please tell me about your anyway. So to ask, what are some of your wrecks, maybe for choosing a camera and microphone? And I also want to get into lighting perhaps the unsung champion a video?

Yes, well, first off, when it comes to video, your first investment should be audio. It sounds counterintuitive, but if you have a poor microphone, poor audio quality, then your videos gonna not be good. And so invest in audio first. And so as far as I'll speak to microphones solutions, I personally love the mic from using now hopefully it sounds pretty good if I have my settings, right, but it's a Shure microphone, and I plug it into an audio mixer which then plugs into my computer so I can use it that but this microphone is also used by musicians a lot and in performance. But then like Blue Yeti for USB microphones are rode is a good brand. But honestly, like, I mean, there's so many brands out there. So it's hard to commit to just one and it really just depends on your budget. And so I usually recommend to my clients like to set a clear budget of what you want. And then within that there's different types of pretty, you know, quality gear choices, you can go so like no budget, meaning use what you have to less than $1,000 to, you know, maybe that's a quick Amazon search to anything above $1,000. It's either like, hey, do I want to invest in all this gear? Or do you want to just want to hire someone to do it all for me? And so yeah, microphone wise. USB microphone usually is the best, especially if you're doing online courses. You can record it straight in your computer, or lavalier mics I like sine hyzer if I'm saying that right, it's some European brand. And then, camera wise, I prefer Canon and I have a variety different types of Canon cameras for Like their cinema line, I've my si 200 is my main camera. And it's very versatile for like documentary to corporate to online courses. I mean, I've shot everything with it events. And then there's other smaller and cheaper versions, like, for example, the EOS r for by canon is an incredible versatile, it takes incredible photos, and video is is really good as well. And so as far as course creators, I'd have I mean, that's probably one of my top recommendations because it's very easy to use. And a lot of these DSLRs have a lot of audio settings that make you look great video, but honestly, taking the example of john Krasinski, who could use you know, $100,000 camera just like that decides to go with a cell phone, I think many of us can do the same. And as long as you have pretty good audio going with that cell phone, then you should be good to go for a long time and and so on. Yeah and then lighting. So as far as lighting goes, I mean here's here's different levels like if you can face a window I mean art or natural light is some of the most flattering light you can use. So face a window you get full light that way ring lights or diva lights are great option to I personally don't use those because of the sci fi type glow in your eyes because you get this ring a natural look in your eyes. So that's and then also it provides even lighting crusher face fully where I kind of like a little bit more shadows did show like the getting a little bit more I guess technical with with some of this but you can get more shadows and you can shape people's face more with shadows on their face. But it's totally the type of video like if you got to do beauty beauty video or show your skin obviously diva light is a great option. And then honestly, you can go to Amazon and type Been video lighting. And they're gonna have softboxes and lighting options that are all less than $1,000 that will look incredible. I mean, even the main light I use is less than $1,000. And a lot of I know a lot of filmmakers use it and it's just it's called aperture. And then you put a light dome on it the softbox. And it looks, it looks amazing. I love it.

I love the takeaway here too, which is that there is something for every budget. So if you want to use your phone, maybe even just spending $100 on a nice microphone will take you from like zero to 10 so quickly and will immediately make you sound so professional. If you want to spend more than that. Of course the internet will let you spend as much as you want. But I think it's reassuring to hear that for any price point. It sounds like I could still get some great audio and video quality. And I also wanted to ask, I know a lot of course creators are shooting videos of themselves as opposed to just doing screen share videos, and maybe they're demoing themselves in the kitchen or watercolor painting and how do they hold the phone up? Maybe that's a silly question, but I feel like I never know where to put my technology.

Yeah, that's a great question. Well, I definitely recommend stabilization. So keeping your camera still is one of the like, the amateur moves. If you're trying to make your videos look better. Like obviously, there's a time in place with Instagram stories. It's more like, you know, Day in the Life guerilla style filmmaking that's a term meaning just like running gun on the go. But if you want something look more polished, get a tripod, you can get a cheap tripod, that's lightweight for like 10 to 20 bucks in Amazon. And then you can get an attachment on that tripod to hold your phone. And so that you can set that up. And even some of these tripods you can adjust it in a way and get different arms. In a way that allows you to do overhead filming. So like if you need to display just your hands like I think of, there's one creator, I know who does magic tricks or card tricks. And he has, he needs the overhead display to show his hands. And so you can do options like that. You can put it in front of you. So it's just a talking head video as you present. And then there's also I mean, I know DJI and some other brands offer a stabilizer, a little tiny rig, super user friendly for anyone to use and you can walk around with your your phone, and it stabilizes me it just makes it the motion smooth removes any kind of bumpiness that may happen so that way you're not filming like a Bourne Identity movie. No, no, no. Yeah.

Fun, but maybe not the educational professional vibe that we're all going for. Right? But that's helpful. Even the tripod knowing you can Put your phone and a tripod. I recently learned that and I was probably my more Mind blown than I should have been. But it was so helpful just to be able to set up my phone and be able to shoot little videos on the go. Alright, as we start to kind of wrap up, I do want to hear a little bit more about your courses and your business. So what does your business look like today? And how do courses play apart?

Yeah, it really wasn't tell. I mean, I've created many courses and stepped into serve many course creators to create, like marketing plans and a bunch of a bunch of videos for their products, ads and funnels. And it really wasn't until a few months ago that I really started focusing on doing more my own courses. And so and that's going to be definitely a big part of the future of my business is getting my agency to run well without me so I can go back and you know, and help people through products like courses and so I have courses For my business Content Supply, where we do guide people through not only the tech side of video creation, like learning about the gear, but also how to use it, and creating a very clear video marketing strategy, but actually more recently, like I'm wrapping up this month is more training on that clear path from having a clear message to creating a proven marketing strategy to then putting that into content, like video. And so, you know, like I mentioned, story supply, know, love trust, and then your ability to create content that works to grow your business. And so that's really what the structure of my courses look like and, and Teachable. Like, the platform is just so easy and user friendly. Like I always go back to it as far as what I recommend for people because it's so user friendly. And, you know, I feel like there's Yeah, I feel like it's it's hard to Once you go to Teachable it's hard to go back to maybe any other option

I appreciate that and I swear I didn't force you to say any of

those no and I'm not trying to sell I mean what we're on Teachable podcast I'm not trying to sell Teachable I'm just saying like it's a Teachable was like I there It holds a place my heart as like fluffy as that sounds because it was one of my first introductions to what was possible to create online business. And this is like, maybe three, four years ago, before I even quit my job. So like, to me, there's that connection that like as Teachable's grown more, I've grown my business more. Although I haven't actively created products like I wanted because I've been in more of a service provider role. I just think there's there's so many opportunities with using products for your business to scale it in a way that is not possible without

I think that's probably a common feeling. Maybe for some listeners who either have a service based business and are thinking about courses or now have a mix of Both because they do serve different audiences, like, one person might want to learn how to create their own videos versus somebody else just wants to hire you to create the videos for them. And of course, that comes with different price points. But as I'm sure most of us realize, we can't take on Infinite clients. And so online courses are a great way to reach more people or a slightly different audience of people.

Definitely.

So if you are starting your online business today, what would you do in the first maybe month or two to kick things off?

Oh, man, this is a good retrospective question. I would get really clear and I kind of mentioned about how we get really clear on who I want to serve. Because when like, I can serve people who light me up to be around like I love interacting with. And the way I can serve them is being like, well, what is a problem that they have, and one that I can solve for them. So like First off, do I enjoy around these people want to serve second off, what's the problem I can help them solve? And then third off what's by solving that problem? What kind of product or service can I create to solve that problem? And I would start there and get clear on that even sooner. It took me more time to to clarify that, then I would have hoped. And by doing that, though, so like, I kind of did that, I guess, subconsciously, but it took me longer. And I put that into my agency where we provided services provide services, but what I would have done sooner is definitely package up a clear process that I follow, like I do today into a clear three step process that we use for our agency clients and apply that into products like courses I can create so that way, there's a version of what I offer, both as a service but also as a do it yourself course or do done with you coaching program. And that way there's different ways to access what I have to offer and so Yeah though, that's kind of the progression of what I would have tackled quicker in the first month or so.

I love the advice about getting clear on who you want to serve because ultimately those are the people that you're going to spend a lot of time with time helping time thinking about and so if you choose a lucrative market, but you don't want to work with those people, you're probably doomed right from the start. So I thought that was a really great piece of advice. Yeah, before we let you go, where can people connect with you or learn more about you and your business?

Yeah, my company site is contentsupply.com and then you can find me Dallin Nead on the different socials.

Perfect, and we'll make sure to include links in the show notes. And before we do go, do you have any final words of wisdom or inspiration for our hopefully excited about video listeners today?

Start now, I mean, if you've already kind of chipped away added or there's still fears around creating video, and you know you have a message that needs to be shared, then don't rob your customers of that message that you need to share. And usually that's this unique story that only you, no one else can share for you. And video is going to be one of the best ways you can do that. So get clear in your message. Oh, you're talking to and create videos to talk to them.

Great advice. And thank you, Alan again for joining. It's been such a pleasure learning more about you and getting some video tips to store away for the next videos that we work on.

Yeah, of course. Thanks for having me.

