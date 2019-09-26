Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
EPISODE 11
Abbey Ashley’s online career started when she became a ghostwriter for an online course creator. She also hated her job as a stay-at-home phone operator, and knew she craved something more entrepreneurial and fulfilling. Especially since she and her husband found out they were pregnant.
That’s when Abbey became a virtual assistant. And over the next two years, she earned a full-time income as a virtual assistant while slowly building up a website and an email list of just 1000 people.
Today, we’ll learn how she turned that initial email list of 1000 people into an $8000 launch in round one, and three years later, how she’s used focused strategies to grow The Virtual Savvy into a million dollar business.
Abbey Ashley is the CEO of The Virtual Savvy, a million dollar business catering to virtual assistants. Her signature program, The SavvySystem, is an online training program that helps virtual assistants start and grow their own business from scratch. It's her passion to make freelancing fun. That means more freedom, more flexibility, and more time to spend with family.
