Abbey Ashley’s online career started when she became a ghostwriter for an online course creator. She also hated her job as a stay-at-home phone operator, and knew she craved something more entrepreneurial and fulfilling. Especially since she and her husband found out they were pregnant.

That’s when Abbey became a virtual assistant. And over the next two years, she earned a full-time income as a virtual assistant while slowly building up a website and an email list of just 1000 people.

Today, we’ll learn how she turned that initial email list of 1000 people into an $8000 launch in round one, and three years later, how she’s used focused strategies to grow The Virtual Savvy into a million dollar business.