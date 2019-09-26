Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
EPISODE 08
After leaving a stable job to pursue her own music career, Bree Noble found success over the next seven years as a touring singer and songwriter, something often thought to be impossible. With a focus on the business side of the industry, Bree used her combined music and business knowledge to launch a radio station and two hit podcasts before creating her own successful online membership program exclusively for female musicians.
Her mission today is to serve and support women who don’t fit into the music industry mold and empower them to build their own career like a business, just as she did.
But what does that mean exactly, to treat your music career like a business? And how has Bree’s podcast and online business evolved over time?
Bree Noble quit her corporate job as a Director of Finance to pursue music. Bree had a successful 7-year run as a touring singer/songwriter including 3 album releases, several songwriting and artist awards, and an opportunity to sing the National Anthem at Dodger Stadium in front of 60,000 people.
In 2007, during her time as a touring musician, she founded an online radio station called Women of Substance Radio, to promote quality female artists in all genres. During its 10 years on the air, the station became a highly respected and sought-after source of promotion for female artists, and Bree’s marketing efforts cultivated a large Facebook following, significant listenership, a healthy email list and regular advertising revenue.
The weekday podcast of the same name launched in 2014, and it quickly hit #1 in New & Noteworthy in all 3 of its categories on iTunes. In 2015, Bree launched a 2nd Podcast called the Female Entrepreneur Musician which also hit #1 in New & Noteworthy - to serve the artists she had been promoting with Women of Substance. On the weekly show, Bree teaches marketing and business strategies for musicians and conducts interviews with successful Indie female artists and industry professionals that are both informational and inspirational.
Drawing on her extensive experience as a musician and entrepreneur, Bree has created several online courses to help musicians learn to make a living from their music. Her most popular offering is an online training and mentoring community exclusively for female musicians called the "Female Musician Academy."
Want us to email you when new episodes come out? (You'll be the first to hear!)
*By submitting your email address, you are consenting to receive information and updates from Teachable. (Don't worry, we won't send you emails you don't want!). We never sell or share data with other partners, and you can opt out at any time. Find out more in our Privacy Policy.