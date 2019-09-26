After leaving a stable job to pursue her own music career, Bree Noble found success over the next seven years as a touring singer and songwriter, something often thought to be impossible. With a focus on the business side of the industry, Bree used her combined music and business knowledge to launch a radio station and two hit podcasts before creating her own successful online membership program exclusively for female musicians.

Her mission today is to serve and support women who don’t fit into the music industry mold and empower them to build their own career like a business, just as she did.

But what does that mean exactly, to treat your music career like a business? And how has Bree’s podcast and online business evolved over time?