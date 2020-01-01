Training Fitness Professionals (Fitness Career Mastery, Barry Ennis and Shay Kostabi)

Meet Barry Ennis and Shay Kostabi. Together, they are the co-founders of Fitness Career Mastery, an educational resource for fitness entrepreneurs. In this episode, you’ll hear how they took very different journeys to become global fitness instructors, and how they’re turning a decade of fitness industry experience into a full training university for fitness entrepreneurs.

Their approach to serve business owners instead of consumers wasn’t a decision they took lightly, and you’ll hear them explain just how many lessons go into online fitness education, from teaching skills, to online production skills, to, of course, the actual fitness. We talk in-depth about why you can’t simply take your offline class and turn it into an online course, and we also discuss the fine line between what you should give away generously for free, and what you should always charge for.

Finally, we end the episode by exploring the power of being flexible as an online business owner. At an uncertain time like this, the ability to change course as a business owner is more important than ever before, and Barry and Shay share insights into how they’ve quickly adapted their plans when the whole world shifted overnight.