Basic Plan: Monthly and annual plan prices will stay the same. The affiliate marketing feature will be removed from the Basic plan.

Professional Plan: Monthly plan will go from $99 per month to $119 per month, and our annual plan will go from $948 per year ($79 per month) to $1,188 per year ($99 per month). The affiliate marketing feature will now be on the Professional plan, and access to the power editor will be removed from the Professional plan.

Business Plan: Monthly plan will go from $499 per month to $299 per month, and our annual plan will go from $4,788 per year ($399 per month) to $2,988 ($249 per month). Access to the power editor will be a Business feature. Additionally, the number of admin users is now limited to 20 and Business plan users will have access to our group coaching calls.