We’re adjusting our pricing plans after March 31, 2020. To provide a more comprehensive look at our new plans and feature availability, we've prepared some FAQs below:
The pricing changes will be effective the day after Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Basic Plan: Monthly and annual plan prices will stay the same. The affiliate marketing feature will be removed from the Basic plan.
Professional Plan: Monthly plan will go from $99 per month to $119 per month, and our annual plan will go from $948 per year ($79 per month) to $1,188 per year ($99 per month). The affiliate marketing feature will now be on the Professional plan, and access to the power editor will be removed from the Professional plan.
Business Plan: Monthly plan will go from $499 per month to $299 per month, and our annual plan will go from $4,788 per year ($399 per month) to $2,988 ($249 per month). Access to the power editor will be a Business feature. Additionally, the number of admin users is now limited to 20 and Business plan users will have access to our group coaching calls.
These new group coaching calls are strategy sessions hosted by our customer success managers. They'll occur three times per week on Mondays at 12PM ET, Wednesdays at 6PM ET, and Fridays at 9AM ET. Business Plan users will have unlimited access to the coaching calls and will receive invites to RSVP for upcoming sessions. Prior to these calls, Business plan users can submit questions to our customer success managers so they can review the questions and provide actionable recommendations. There will also be an additional Q&A at the end of each session.
If you're already on a paid plan, there will be no changes for you. You will continue have the same price and feature set as when you first purchased your plan.
The only exception is for our *Business plan users. All Business plan users will automatically be dropped to our new Business Plan price at the next billing cycle.
Before or on March 31st: You'll be locked into whatever plan/pricing you choose as long as you upgrade or downgrade before the end of March 31st.
For example, if you upgrade your plan from monthly Basic to monthly Professional on March 31st, you'll be locked in at the $99/month Professional plan and have access to all its features before the changes kick in. However, if you try to upgrade any day after, you'll be subject to our new pricing plans.
After March 31st: If you choose to upgrade or downgrade your plan after March 31, you'll be subject to the new plan pricing and feature availability.
For example, if you upgrade from our monthly Basic to monthly Professional after March 31, you'll pay $119/month and will not have access to the Power Editor. If you later decide to downgrade to the monthly Basic, you'll pay $39/month and no longer have access to our native affiliate marketing feature.