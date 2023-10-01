PRICING: Pro+ Plan
Scale your business (and your team) on Teachable with advanced selling power, custom user roles, and more.
Creators use Teachable to enrich their brands and businesses.
Here’s what you gain by joining a Pro+ plan.
0% transaction fee
5 admin & author seats
Course compliance
Course completion certficates
Removable branding
Upsells to increase order value
Affiliate marketing
Public API access
Accelerator Challenge access
Coupons & order bumps
Custom domains
And more!
Gain access to higher selling capabilities, custom user roles, live chat support, and more.
FAQ
Who uses Teachable?
Teachable is the go-to platform for creators, business owners, and others looking to expand their earning potential through online learning products. Creators from a wide range of expertise areas use Teachable—including French language instruction, watercolor painting, personal finance, travel blogging, JavaScript, and 3D animation, just to name a few.
What can I sell on Teachable?
You can sell online courses, coaching, and digital downloads all on Teachable. You can also package any of your products together to sell as bundles.
Can I change my plan once I sign up?
Yes. You can change your plan at any time from your school’s admin. You’ll be charged the new plan amount at your next billing date.
Can I cancel my account at any time?
We hope you don’t, but of course you can! If you decide Teachable is not right for you, simply cancel your account.
What is the refund policy?
New customers and creators who sign up for a Teachable plan are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within 30 days.