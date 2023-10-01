Sales & Marketing
With Teachable, you get a suite of marketing tools to help you attract more students—and maximize the value of the ones you have.
We make it easy to sell more courses, coaching, and downloadable content. With automated tools and smart strategies, you can increase the value of every student and create income streams that are working even when you aren’t.
Check out some of the ways Teachable can automate your marketing efforts.
We saw a direct increase in revenue and profit when we took advantage of the Teachable built-in digital marketing tools like upsells, order bumps, and coupon codes. It helped us increase lifetime value of each RD exam prep student. This is important to us in a very small target audience (10,000 potential customers every year), but we have hit 7-figures."
Jenny Westerkamp, RD
All Access Dietetics
Teachable offers numerous third-party integrations to help you scale your business faster than ever before. Connect with the tools you already use and love, including Zapier which enables thousands of integrations.
Build a funnel that helps you meet your sales goals.
The easiest way to increase conversions? A great landing page.
Use this downloadable worksheet to build the perfect sales page.
Expert advice on how to market your course before you launch it is in this downloadable guide.
We've got examples and a template in this downloadable guide to writing sales emails.
41 ways to market online courses effectively
