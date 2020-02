Success! You should receive a confirmation email from Team Teachable shortly with all the details.

Starting tomorrow, you’ll receive daily recommended action items to help you build a sales page that converts.

By the end of this week, you’ll know how to…

- Identify your target audience

- Pinpoint your course transformation

- Recognize your major milestones

- Break down course concepts

- Name your course

- Price your course

- Build a sales page

- Optimize your checkout flow