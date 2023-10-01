There are people ready to learn the art skills you have, and Teachable makes it easy to teach and reach students virtually all over the world. Our powerful, user-friendly online course and coaching platform is perfect for artists. Not only does teaching art lessons online help you bring in more income, but it also allows you to share your passion with others.
Teach drawing, painting, hand lettering, embroidery—teach creating art in whatever form you love to create. Join the thousands of artists already using Teachable to translate their real-world talents into online success.
Share your unique knowledge, experience, voice, and style with students from all over the world, right from your home. Even if others are teaching the same subject, no one can teach art the same way you do—because no one has the same perspective, experience, or creative expression as you. Put your skills to use, and empower students with your wisdom.
Teaching art lessons online is a great way to share your gifts with the world—while earning income doing what you love. With Teachable, you can charge money and collect payment for your online courses. We even make it easier to handle the business side of things.
With Teachable’s user-friendly, all-in-one platform, you have the freedom to create your sales page, collect payments from students, schedule coaching sessions, and teach art online your way. The only expertise you need is your own. You don’t need to know how to code a custom website or have highly technical marketing or accounting skills. Once you’ve narrowed down exactly what you’d like to teach, simply set up your course and find the right students for you.
In addition to the technical support of the platform, Teachable offers a hub of content and member benefits to support you on your teaching journey.
40M+
Students learning
500K+
Active courses
100K+
Instructors
$1B+
Earned by instructors
How to become an art teacher online
Share what you know in three simple steps
1
Create your online art course or coaching service
Get started on a free plan with just your email and the name of your school. (No credit card needed.)
2
Seamlessly upload your content
Access everything you need to build rich, interactive lectures. Upload videos, audio, presentations, images, and text. Create quizzes and certificates.
3
Make your online art school beautiful
Customize your website with your own unique branding. Tailor the look and feel of your school to make it your own—no coding skills required.
FAQs
How do you teach art virtually?
First, you will want to get clear about what exactly you’re teaching and who you’re teaching to. Get really specific about the type of art you want to teach and tailor it to a niche of students, for instance acrylic pouring, foundations of oil painting, or watercolor techniques. To teach virtually, you will need to create some form of content—generally videos and supplemental materials, such as worksheets, presentations, etc. for your students. When creating content, it’s a good idea to consider the logistics of your online class such as filming in a place with good lighting, promoting it on social media, etc.
With Teachable’s powerful yet easy to use platform, you can easily upload your content and customize your web page. You also have the freedom to create your sales page, collect payments from students, schedule coaching sessions, and teach art online your way. Find out how to create an online course, and start teaching art today for free.
Can you make money teaching art online?
Teaching art lessons online is a great way to share your gifts with the world—while earning income doing what you love. With Teachable, you can charge money and collect payment for your online courses. We even make it easier to handle the business side of things with Teachable Payments.
Thanks to our native payment gateway, we can take some of the responsibility of running a business off your shoulders. From streamlining the US sales tax and EU VAT process to helping support you with chargebacks and risk detection, Teachable Payments is our solution to making your course creation process seamless, so you can get back to doing what you love most—teaching art. Learn more about setting your prices and marketing your course.
Can I teach art online without a degree?
With Teachable, you can start right where you’re at. You don’t need a degree; all you need to start teaching beginner art classes is a willingness to share your wisdom and knowledge with others. The only expertise you need is your own.
You don’t need to know how to code a custom website or have highly technical marketing or accounting skills. Once you’ve narrowed down exactly what you’d like to teach, we’ll help you set up your course and find the right students for you.
