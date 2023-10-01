Teachable lets you turn your guitar skills into profitable online courses and one-on-one sessions. We offer intuitive features you can use to create digital guitar lessons. That means fewer tech headaches and more time to jam.
Teaching online is a proven way to create a secondary stream of income. As a musician, you rely on earnings that are often tied to the number of music gigs or guitar tutoring sessions you can book. This means your income can fluctuate unpredictably. Creating online classes can help expand your offerings and earn you additional income—without forcing you to spend hours each week in private lessons with one student at a time.
Being an online guitar teacher or online guitar tutor is a great way to share your gifts with the world—while earning income doing what you love: playing the guitar. With Teachable, you can charge money and collect payment for your online courses. We even make it easier to handle the business side of things. With Teachable’s user-friendly, best-in-class platform, you have the freedom to create your sales page, collect payments from students, schedule coaching sessions, and teach guitar online your way.
Advantages of teaching guitar online:
Increased earning potential
An online guitar course is something you can create once and continue to sell and reuse without limits, making it an ideal form of income. Anyone can create a course—whether you have an established business, side hustle, or casual hobby. With Teachable, you can easily create courses and set your own prices. We even make it easier to handle the business side of things with Teachable Payments. Thanks to our native payment gateway, we can take some of the responsibility of running a business off your shoulders. From streamlining the US sales tax and EU VAT process to helping support you with chargebacks and risk detection, Teachable Payments is our solution to making your course creation process seamless, so you can get back to doing what you love most—teaching music.
Increased impact
Teaching online allows you to reach students all over the world without limit, saving you time and energy you might normally spend on private sessions, plus money spent to rent a space. Expanding your offerings into the virtual space makes you more accessible to potential students you wouldn’t be able to connect with otherwise, plus easier for people to find you online.
Marketing strategy
In addition to enhancing your online presence, creating courses offers endless content potential you can use in your marketing strategy. For instance, you can repurpose snippets of your online guitar lessons to engage with your audience and keep them wanting more (aka encouraging them to sign up for your online course!).
Location freedom
Take work-life balance into your own hands, rather than negotiate with an employer. You can teach from wherever you want or need to be with Teachable’s online platform. Whether you want to work from the comfort of your home, visit family, or travel the world, your Teachable account can be securely accessed with any Wi-Fi connection, so you don’t have to be tied to a traditional workspace.
Flexible schedule
Similarly, teaching online classes affords you the luxury to work on your own terms and time. Just as your future students will be able to learn at their own pace, you can create lessons and launch when you’re ready. Decide if you want to teach live or pre-recorded sessions, the format, commitment, etc. Make your own schedule, and free up your time to be more available for the things that matter most to you.
Organizational structure
Because all of your music content and lessons will live in one place you can easily access at any time and any place, teaching online can help you get organized and further enhance your efficiency.
Technical support
Teachable understands that, as a creative and a teacher, you have enough to think about. Not only is Teachable’s best-in-class platform convenient for you as a music teacher, but it’s also intuitive and easy for your students to use, promising an overall positive experience. This means less technical and administrative work on your end. Teachable helps you structure the elements of your course, including the website design and back-end logistics.
Community support
In addition to the technical support we provide, Teachable offers a hub of content and member benefits to support you on your teaching journey. Depending on which plan you choose, you’ll get exclusive access to teachable:hq, our community for course creators. Here, you can connect and network with like-minded creators in real time.
Opportunity to be of service
Teaching is fulfilling work. We often think the creative process only involves feeling inspired, creating, and producing. You can take it a step further by empowering others with the same guitar skills and joy your craft has given you.
Explore a new creative outlet
Teaching is an art form in its own right. Teaching guitar online gives you the freedom to teach your way by creatively sequencing your content and exploring various formats. Decide if you want to teach live or pre-recorded, what you want to cover, how many modules to include, and more.
40M+
Students learning
500K+
Active courses
100K+
Instructors
$1B+
Earned by instructors
In my own words
Jennifer Mannion : School of Wellness Mastery
Share what you know
Teach guitar online in three simple steps
1
Create your guitar course or coaching service
Start for free with just your email and the name of your school.
2
Seamlessly upload your content
Access everything you need to build rich, interactive lectures. Upload videos, audio, presentations, images, and text. Create quizzes and certificates.
3
Make your guitar school beautiful
Customize your course website with your own unique branding. Tailor the look and feel of your school to make it your own—no coding skills required.
