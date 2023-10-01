Creator login
Launch self-paced yoga courses or one-on-one coaching with Teachable. Our intuitive features let you create an online yoga studio or certification course. That means fewer tech headaches and more time for your practice.

Teaching online is an incredible opportunity to use your skills in a new, profitable way. As a yoga instructor, you rely on income that is often tied to how many hours of yoga you can teach in-person at the studio. This means your income fluctuates based on the season or if you’re healthy enough to work, which can be unpredictable. Creating an online yoga course can boost your income and provide job security.

Moving your in-person yoga practice online gives you the option to offer the same training courses to thousands of students rather than one small studio-full at a time. Creating your online yoga fitness course doesn’t require custom code and in-depth tech knowledge. Outline your yoga course curriculum, film your flows, upload the content, and start selling on Teachable. 

You can offer personalized yoga form correction tips, downloadable workbooks for students to improve their yoga practice on their own, and limited live sessions—both in-person and online—for those who still prefer to learn that way. 

Once you’ve narrowed down the yoga topic you’d like to teach—for example, a certification course, yoga for kids, or yoga to manage anxiety—that’s where we come in. We’ll show you how to set up the core elements of your online yoga practice.


<p><span>&ldquo;I am so grateful for Teachable to be able to share my trauma-informed offerings with the world and just wanted to express my gratitude to your team for making it possible!&rdquo;</span></p>

Zabie Yamanski : Transcending Sexual Trauma through Yoga

Teach yoga online in three simple steps

1

Create your yoga course or coaching service

Start for free with just your email and the name of your school.

2

Seamlessly upload your content

Access everything you need to build rich, interactive lectures. Upload videos, audio, presentations, images, and text. Create quizzes and certificates.

3

Make your online yoga training beautiful

Customize your website with your own unique branding. Tailor the look and feel of your school to make it your own—no coding skills required.

Check out these helpful resources.

3 Teachable creators reveal how they got their first sale

Read the article

Why niche online courses are important

Read the article

How to find a money-making course idea

Read the article

