Introducing

Teachable Payments

Process your sales with ease.
Set up immediate payouts, additional student payment options, and more on any Teachable plan.*

By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and opt into receiving communications from Teachable. You may opt out of these communications at any time.

*For users in United States & Canada.

Simple setup.

Follow our simple onboarding flow to get your Stripe Express account set up in minutes. View your student transactions, personal earning payouts, and refunds all in one dashboard.

Fast checkout experience.

Teachable is the first online course hosting platform to natively accept mobile pay for online courses. Automatic mobile pay detection will give users on iOS and Android devices immediate payment options at checkout.

High conversion rates.

More payment options give you a proven way to increase your sales conversion rates. Make sure you aren’t losing students at the last minute by offering them multiple ways to pay.

Flexible & Easy

Student Payment Options

Global reach

Give students around the world the option to pay with their debit or credit card.

No debit or credit cards?

No problem. Enable BackOffice to accept PayPal payments.

Mobile Payments

Fast and easy checkout experience with Apple Pay and Google PayTM.

Start earning money with Teachable today

Already have an account? Log in here

By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and opt into receiving communications from Teachable. You may opt out of these communications at any time.

Get Your Earnings Your Way

Our creators’ number 1 goal is to earn a steady, passive income.

That’s why we understand how important timely payouts are to you.

With Teachable Payments, you have flexible payout options.
Get your card transaction earnings paid out daily, weekly, or monthly!

The choice is yours.

Save Time with BackOffice

Creating and managing online courses is no easy task, so let us take care of the extra work for you with BackOffice. When you enable BackOffice for an additional 2% fee per transaction, Teachable will let you focus on what you’re truly passionate about—sharing your knowledge.

Payouts

Working with other authors? Set up your affiliate program? BackOffice will handle all the payouts so you don’t have to do any additional accounting.

Taxes

We’ll even collect W-8/W9s and file 1099 tax forms for you, and all of your authors and affiliates. Less paperwork means less headache.

VAT

Have students in the EU? Teachable automatically collects VAT and will use those funds to remit VAT on your behalf every quarter.

No hidden fees.

Here’s the transparent fee breakdown you need:

Fees Free Basic Professional Business
Teachable Transaction Fees $1 + 10% 5% 0% 0%
US Processing Fees: PayPal, credit & debit card sales, including mobile pay 2.9% + 30¢ 2.9% + 30¢ 2.9% + 30¢ 2.9% + 30¢
International Processing Fees: credit & debit card sales, including mobile pay 3.9% + 30¢ 3.9% + 30¢ 3.9% + 30¢ 3.9% + 30¢
International PayPal Fees 4.4% + 30¢ 4.4% + 30¢ 4.4% + 30¢ 4.4% + 30¢
BackOffice Fee (Optional) 2% 2% 2% 2%
Reserves 10% 10% 10% 10%
Chargebacks $15 $15 $15 $15
Per Payout 25¢ 25¢ 25¢ 25¢
Still not clear?

Frequently Asked Questions

Am I eligible to use Teachable Payments?

Teachable Payments is available for schools operating within the United States or Canada. If you are operating outside of the United States or Canada, please refer to our Monthly Payment Gateway option.

What are reserves?

Teachable withholds a 10% reserve from each card transaction (after all fees and commissions). Reserves ensure that your school will not be in debt if chargebacks or refunds are issued. They will be released and paid out on a 45 rolling day period.

What are chargebacks?

Chargebacks occur when a cardholder questions a payment with their card issuer. This is also known as a dispute. If the dispute is resolved in your favor or withdrawn, the $15 chargeback fee is refunded in your next payout.

Which countries can my students purchase from with debit and credit cards?

Teachable Payments is powered by Stripe. To see the list of countries where Stripe available, please do so here.

What countries is PayPal available in?

PayPal is available in select countries. Please check the full list here.

Do I need a Stripe account?

You do not need to create a separate Stripe account.

What if I already have a Stripe account? Isn’t Teachable Payments powered by Stripe?

You’ll need a Teachable Payments account, which you will be instructed to create upon setup. If you already have a Stripe Connect account, you’d be prompted to use the same login credentials.

Can we disable EU VAT collection?

If you’ve spoken to a tax professional and have found yourself to be exempt from VAT, you’ll be able to disable VAT collection through BackOffice.

Do all the payments work for subscriptions?

Not at this time. Only debit and credit card will be accepted for subscriptions.

Do we have any control over the refund policy?

Currently, Teachable requires school owners to offer a 30 day refund policy.

Start earning money with Teachable today

Already have an account? Log in here

By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and opt into receiving communications from Teachable. You may opt out of these communications at any time.

Apple, Apple Pay, Touch ID, and the Apple Pay Logo are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Google and the Google logo are trademarks of Google LLC.