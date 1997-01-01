Introducing
Follow our simple onboarding flow to get your Stripe Express account set up in minutes. View your student transactions, personal earning payouts, and refunds all in one dashboard.
Teachable is the first online course hosting platform to natively accept mobile pay for online courses. Automatic mobile pay detection will give users on iOS and Android devices immediate payment options at checkout.
More payment options give you a proven way to increase your sales conversion rates. Make sure you aren’t losing students at the last minute by offering them multiple ways to pay.
Our creators’ number 1 goal is to earn a steady, passive income.
That’s why we understand how important timely payouts are to you.
With Teachable Payments, you have flexible payout options.
Get your card transaction earnings paid out daily, weekly, or monthly!
The choice is yours.
Creating and managing online courses is no easy task, so let us take care of the extra work for you with BackOffice. When you enable BackOffice for an additional 2% fee per transaction, Teachable will let you focus on what you’re truly passionate about—sharing your knowledge.
|Fees
|Free
|Basic
|Professional
|Business
|Teachable Transaction Fees
|$1 + 10%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|US Processing Fees: PayPal, credit & debit card sales, including mobile pay
|2.9% + 30¢
|2.9% + 30¢
|2.9% + 30¢
|2.9% + 30¢
|International Processing Fees: credit & debit card sales, including mobile pay
|3.9% + 30¢
|3.9% + 30¢
|3.9% + 30¢
|3.9% + 30¢
|International PayPal Fees
|4.4% + 30¢
|4.4% + 30¢
|4.4% + 30¢
|4.4% + 30¢
|BackOffice Fee (Optional)
|2%
|2%
|2%
|2%
|Reserves
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|Chargebacks
|$15
|$15
|$15
|$15
|Per Payout
|25¢
|25¢
|25¢
|25¢
Teachable Payments is available for schools operating within the United States or Canada. If you are operating outside of the United States or Canada, please refer to our Monthly Payment Gateway option.
Teachable withholds a 10% reserve from each card transaction (after all fees and commissions). Reserves ensure that your school will not be in debt if chargebacks or refunds are issued. They will be released and paid out on a 45 rolling day period.
Chargebacks occur when a cardholder questions a payment with their card issuer. This is also known as a dispute. If the dispute is resolved in your favor or withdrawn, the $15 chargeback fee is refunded in your next payout.
Teachable Payments is powered by Stripe. To see the list of countries where Stripe available, please do so here.
PayPal is available in select countries. Please check the full list here.
You do not need to create a separate Stripe account.
You’ll need a Teachable Payments account, which you will be instructed to create upon setup. If you already have a Stripe Connect account, you’d be prompted to use the same login credentials.
If you’ve spoken to a tax professional and have found yourself to be exempt from VAT, you’ll be able to disable VAT collection through BackOffice.
Not at this time. Only debit and credit card will be accepted for subscriptions.
Currently, Teachable requires school owners to offer a 30 day refund policy.
