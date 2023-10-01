Want to learn how to grow your business like our top creators?
Jonah is a Content Strategist/Producer at Teachable, a creator himself, and has been working in the content production industry for over a decade. He has toured with talents such as Mary Lambert and Benjamin Francis Leftwitch and worked with a wealth of creators such as Tori Dunlap (Her First $100k), Damon Dominique, and Teri Ijeoma. Starting as a studio and live sound engineer, he honed his skills in content production including working on episodes of Good Morning America and VH1 Big Morning Buzz.