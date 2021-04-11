Women Create 2021: a Teachable summit

Terms & Conditions

First, everything on our platform, including this Summit, is governed by our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. These documents lay out the dos and don'ts on our platform and the different rights and responsibilities for everyone (including us). Please make sure to read these documents, and if you're not certain about things, please drop us a line. In the event that any terms in these Terms & Conditions conflict with our Terms of Use, these terms will control with respect to matters related to the Summit.

Access.

Summit attendees will need to sign up through our registration page to access the Summit. Upon registering, you’ll get access to all of the events comprising the summit, including live events and replays (where applicable).

By registering for the Summit, you acknowledge and agree that Teachable, in its sole discretion, may change any and all aspects of the Summit, including but not limited to, the speakers, content, date, and time of any event.

Live events and replays.

Registrants should keep in mind that only some of the Summit events will be available for replays. Events that are not available for replays will only be accessible during the livestream of the event. Teachable will not be able to make any accommodations around replay restrictions, so it’s important that you mark your calendars accordingly!

For the Summit events that will be available for replays, registrants will be provided with temporary access to the replay, which will extend through April 11, 2021, or a shorter period, depending on the event. Once the temporary access expires, Women Create 2021 registrants will no longer be able to view these events.

Transfers.

Registration for the Summit is non-transferable. You may not transfer, share, or sell your registration or any content from the Summit with anyone.

Privacy.

By registering for the Summit, Teachable will collect personal information you provide to us through the registration form. We will only use your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Disclaimers of Warranties; Limitation of Liability.

The Summit and any material related thereto is offered on an “as-is” basis. Teachable does not offer any warranty of any kind, express or implied, or represents that the Summit and any material related thereto will be free of errors or defects. The views and opinions expressed by speakers, sponsors and other participants at the Summit are theirs alone and do not reflect the views and opinions of Teachable or its employees. Teachable does not endorse, and expressly disclaims, all liability relating to any advice, content, or other representations or services provided by speakers, sponsors, or other participants. Teachable’s liability under these terms is further limited to the extent and amount provided for in Teachable’s Terms of Use.

Amendments.

Teachable may, in its sole discretion and without notice, amend these terms and conditions at any time.