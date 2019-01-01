Which plan do you recommend?

The most popular plan is our Professional plan. However, we also offer a free plan so you can try out Teachable and see if it’s a good fit for you.

What happens if I want to cancel my plan?

We'll be sad to see you go, but you can cancel your Teachable plan at any time. We don't lock you into any lengthy contract. Moreover, since you own all school data as well as the domain name (if using a custom one), you can download your course, student, and revenue information so you can build your own website or use another service.

Can I use my own domain name?

On our Basic plan and above, you can use your own domain name (example.com). Additionally, every Teachable plan comes with a completely free yourschool.teachable.com domain name that you’re welcome to use.

Do you charge a setup fee?

With Teachable, there are absolutely no setup fees. You can launch your school for free!

How do transaction fees work?

Every time a user purchases a course, course bundle, or subscription, we collect a transaction fee according to your pricing plan. Higher-priced plans have lower transaction fees. For any plan using a Teachable payment gateway, we charge a standard payment processing fee of 2.9% + $0.30 on paid courses for US transactions. If you accept international transactions, there is an additional processing fee of 1% for credit and debit cards, and 1.5% for PayPal.

When do I get paid?

If you're using any custom payment gateway (available on Professional and above) or Teachable Payments, payouts will be distributed daily or based on your selected payout cadence, within an initial two day trailing lag. When using the Monthly Payment gateway, you'll be paid out at the beginning of each month for purchases made at least 30 days ago. For example, if one student pays you on March 5, and another pays you on March 25, you’ll receive both students’ payments at the beginning of May. This system allows us enough time to honor our 30-day refund policy.

Will I be charged sales tax on my Teachable plan?