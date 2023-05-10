RSVP for free

<p><span style="background-color: transparent; font-family: inherit; font-size: inherit; font-style: inherit; font-variant-ligatures: inherit; font-variant-caps: inherit; font-weight: inherit; letter-spacing: 0px;">Teachable x Freelancing Females </span><strong style="font-family: 'Basis-Regular', sans-serif;">workshop series</strong></p>

May 10, 2023 at 1 p.m ET. – Grow your freelance business with four proven strategies, all using Teachable's powerful, easy-to-use features.

May 17, 2023 at 1 p.m ET. – Hear from a panel of Freelancing Females members about how they earn money from online courses.

May 24, 2023 at 1 p.m ET. – Learn alongside a panel of Freelancing Females members as we coach them through refining their content and launching a super sellable knowledge product.

With the ability to sell online courses, coaching sessions, and digital downloads, you can build a new revenue stream that isn’t dependent on client budgets. It’s the perfect way to earn recurring income.

Get started quickly and keep growing with powerful selling tools and industry-leading support—only on Teachable.

“When I first began freelancing in 2020, I was working with tons of clients, providing content strategy, and support. Before I knew it, I was overbooked and needed to find a way to scale my expertise. When I discovered Teachable, it changed the game. I was able to turn my 1:1 work into a group coaching program where all of my curriculum was hosted in one place. With that shift, I've been able to now serve hundreds of heart centered entrepreneurs!"

— Jourdan Guyton, Social Media Content Coach

<p>How Jourdan Guyton gets it done</p>

Questions and answers

Why are Freelancing Females and Teachable partnering?

It’s all about empowering freelancers. Freelancing Females is a network of talented freelancing women connecting for job leads, collaboration opportunities, resource exchanges, and more. Meanwhile, Teachable offers a new way for freelancers to earn and build impact through knowledge products.

Why a workshop series?

We want to bring Freelancing Females members together with Teachable experts in a live, interactive learning environment. That way we can ask questions, find solutions, and share ideas together in real time.

I can’t join live. Where can I watch the replays?

After the series wraps up, Freelancing Females will be hosting the replays on a free minicourse, available to all registrants. We’ll send you the details once it’s ready. 

I’m ready to try Teachable now. How can I start?

Easy—join a free plan on Teachable to start exploring. A free plan lets you sell one of each product: courses, coaching, and digital downloads. No credit card required.

Join the more than 100,000 creators who use Teachable to share their knowledge. Easily create an online course or coaching business with our powerful yet simple all-in-one platform.

