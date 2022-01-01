Become a Teachable partner
Up to 30% commission
Our industry-leading partner program gives you one year (per sale) recurring commissions with a 30-day cookie window. You’ll have the opportunity to earn higher commissions (up to 30%) as you drive more conversions.
Send traffic once, earn over and over
Once you refer a creator to us, you earn a recurring commission for the entire first year that creator is on Teachable.
As easy as commissions get
You’ll be assigned a unique tracking code, accessible in our partner portal. We track all of Teachable.com, making it easy for you to earn commission for referring creators on any page.
A platform your audience loves
Best of all, your audience will love Teachable. That’s because we have the power to help them transform their experience and know-how into thriving online businesses.
Robust campaign reporting
Use your tracking links to segment referred traffic and monitor how different activity performs. Analyze campaigns for any time period by clicks, conversions, product, and more.
Payments and tracking you can rely on
We use Impact’s industry leading technology and payment processing platform to power the backend of our partner program to ensure you always get credit for every single referral.
In my own words
Pat Flynn : Smart Passive Income
Most frequently asked questions
Can you really make money?
Yes. Our partners earn $450 per month on average, and many earn $1,000 or more every month. With a 30-day cookie, you make a 30% commission when anyone purchases a Teachable subscription. Plus, you continue to get the commission for the first year they’re on the platform.
What kind of support do I get?
We’ll provide you with tracking links and marketing language that has performed well for affiliates in the past. Plus, you’ll also get monthly emails about updates to our platform that might interest you and your audience.
How do I get started?
Sign up to be a partner below. We’ll follow up with you and take care of the next steps.