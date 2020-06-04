PLEASE READ THIS DOCUMENT CAREFULLY

This document sets out the terms for use of the Teachable platform. It governs both our Course & Content Creators (“Creators”) and our end users (“Students”). When we refer to “You”, we mean both our Creators and Students or just our Creators or our Students (don’t worry, we’ll make it clear who we’re talking to, but when in doubt, we’re talking to you). Teachable is committed to transparency, which includes providing a Terms of Use that is understandable and written in plain language. Because this document represents our agreement with you about your use of our platform, please take the time to read this document.

Our Terms of Use (“Terms” or “Agreement”) also includes our Privacy Policy, and any other documents referred to by those agreements, and they, as a whole, govern any and all of the access to the Teachable platform, whether you are a visitor, guest, Creator, Student, etc.

Teachable’s Platform can be found at https://teachable.com, and also includes all of the subdomains, mobile applications, any other media, location, application, etc. owned, managed, operated, etc. by Teachable. When referring to the infrastructure in this Agreement, we will be collectively referring to them as the “Platform”.

I. Introduction

Teachable, Inc. ("Teachable") provides an open online content creation platform designed to allow Creators to build, design, publish, and sell courses and services (“Content”) to their Students. Teachable offers this Content creation platform along with a number of additional services and tools (e.g. payment gateways, author and affiliate payouts) and the entire selection of tools and services offered via the Platform will be referred to in this Agreement as “Teachable Services”.

By using our Platform in any manner you are expressly agreeing to, and give your consent to be governed by, these Terms. If you do not agree with these Terms or you do not wish to be bound by these Terms, you must not use or access Teachable’s Platform in any manner.

Teachable is neither a content provider nor an educational institution. Creators and Students are not employees of Teachable. Teachable is not responsible for interactions between Creators and Students, with the exception of providing the technological means through which Creators may broadcast and otherwise make their Content available and, at each Creator’s election, for processing payments through Teachable’s payment gateway(s). Teachable is not liable for any disputes, claims, losses, injuries, or damage of any kind that may arise out of the Creator/Student relationship, including but not limited to, any Student’s reliance upon any information provided by a Creator or Creator Content at any time.

As stated in our Privacy Policy, Teachable only provides Creators with limited information about the Students enrolled in their Content, including name, email address, IP address, and the Content in which the Student has enrolled. This information is only available to the Creator upon the purchase or enrollment of a Student in the Creator’s Content. Teachable does not provide, sell, rent, release, disclose, etc. Student data to Creators for monetary or other valuable consideration.

Students assume full responsibility for the disclosure and use of any other personal information the Student chooses to disclose to any Creator on the Platform.

II. Age of Access

A. You must be at least 18 years old to use the Platform, or, if you are between the ages of 13 and 18, you must have your parent or guardian’s permission to use the Platform. By using our Platform, you are telling us by your actions that you have obtained that permission (you are ‘representing’ and ‘warranting’ that you have obtained the appropriate permissions to use our Platform). If you are under the age of 13 you may not use our Platform in any manner nor may you register for an account.

III. License to Creators & Students

A. Teachable grants You a limited, non-exclusive license to access and use Teachable’s Platform for your own personal and commercial purposes. This license is only for Your use and may not be assigned or sublicensed to anyone else, without Teachable’s express written consent. Except as expressly permitted by Teachable in writing, you will not try to reproduce Teachable’s Platform (legally that’s known as engaging in activity that would reproduce, redistribute, sell, create derivative works from, decompile, reverse engineer, or disassemble the Platform). You also agree that in exchange for this license You will not engage in any activity that would interfere with or damage or harm the Platform. All rights not expressly granted by Teachable are reserved.

IV. Code of Conduct

A. We have to set up some ground rules. Honestly, most of what we cover here should go without saying. However, it’s better to be upfront about things, rather than just assume everyone knows how they are expected to conduct themselves on our Platform.

No Illegal Activity: This is about as simple as it gets. Do not use the Teachable Platform for any illegal activity. Period. You are not allowed to use our Platform to engage in any kind of conduct that violates any applicable federal, state, local, or international law or regulation (including, without limitation, any laws regarding the export of data or software to and from the US or other countries) No Fraud: Yes, this is probably covered in the No Illegal Activity section above, but we want to make this very clear. Fraud will not be tolerated in any capacity No Bad Code: Do not use the Teachable Platform to transmit, distribute, send, etc. viruses, worms, or any other code that may be deemed dangerous, harmful, or destructive in any manner No Spamming: Seriously. No one likes spam. We don’t like spam. We’re pretty sure that you don’t like your inbox cluttered with spam. You may not use the Teachable Platform to engage in any activities that will result in sending spam to anyone on the Teachable Platform, including Teachable (and its employees), Creators, and Students Be Civil: We mean this. We’re an open platform allowing myriad subject matters to be taught. Not all Content is for everyone. But the one thing we can all agree on is that when we use the Teachable Platform we are going to be civil and respectful at all times No Exploitation: You will not use the Teachable Platform to try to gather personal information on anyone, outside of the limited permissible uses for offering your Content No Impersonation of Teachable or its Employees: Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but not when it comes to representing that You are a part of Teachable. You will not impersonate Teachable or any of its employees No Data Mining or Bots: You may not use any data mining, robots, or similar data gathering or extraction methods; and No Use Other Than Intended: You may not use the Platform or any content contained on the Platform for any purposes other than intended

.

B. If You violate this Code of Conduct we reserve the right to remove You and any of Your Content from the Teachable Platform. Whether conduct violates our Code of Conduct will be determined in Teachable’s sole discretion.

V. Course and Coaching Content

A. While we’re on the subject of ground rules, we should also discuss what content is prohibited on the Teachable Platform. For a number of reasons, there are certain subject matter types that we simply will not allow to be published in Your Content on Teachable.

Teachable reserves the right to remove You and Your Content should Your Content contain material (determined, in our sole discretion) that is libelous, slanderous, pornographic, obscene, unlawful, threatening, defamatory, or otherwise objectionable or violates any party’s intellectual property or any other part of this Agreement

VI. Coaching

A. Teachable may provide the opportunity for Creators to sell offerings (“Coaching”) to Students in addition to the courses that the Creator sells on the Platform (together Coaching and courses are referred to as Content). All Coaching shall be covered by this Agreement and are included in the definition of Content. Should the Coaching involve any third party content, You agree that Teachable is not responsible in any way for such content, and makes no representations or guarantees as to its merchantability or fitness of use. The delivery of the Coaching is the sole responsibility of the Creator.

VII. Intellectual Property and Your Content

In operating our Platform, it’s important for us to make it clear who owns what. You are trusting us with your content and consistent with Teachable’s genuine belief in transparency we want to make it simple for You to know exactly what You are getting into when You join the Teachable community.

A. Teachable Content: Content on the Platform, including all information, software, technology, data, logos, marks, designs, text, graphics, pictures, audio and video files, other data or copyrightable materials or content, and their selection and arrangement, is referred to herein as "Teachable Content", and is and remains the sole property of Teachable. Teachable Content, including our trademarks, may not be modified by You in any way

B. Your Content: Content that You upload to the Platform is and remains Your content. Teachable does not claim any intellectual property rights over the materials You upload to the Teachable Platform by virtue of Your use of our services. By uploading your content to the Teachable Platform, You agree that:

Teachable may review Your content for any reason, including compliance with our Code of Conduct and prohibited content requirements, but Teachable has no obligation to review anything that You upload You are uploading Your content to the Teachable Platform at Your direction and that Teachable does not in anyway certify or provide approval or permission prior to You uploading Your content Teachable may display Your content to other users (e.g. Your Students) via the Teachable Platform You agree that by uploading Your content to Our Platform, You are allowing Us to store Your Content You agree to provide Teachable with all necessary licenses, including a worldwide, non-exclusive, royaly-free, sublicensable and transferable license to use (e.g, to display or transmit) Your Content in furtherance of the Teachable Services (In other words, because You own Your Content, You have to give Us permission to display it, or to use it for internal operational purposes, like storing it on Our servers) You are responsible for and own, or have the rights to use, all of Your Content

.

C. Content Free of Infringement of Any Third Party Rights

You agree that Your Content does not infringe upon anyone else’s intellectual property rights and that you have secured or obtained or received all necessary rights and permissions, as necessary, from any third parties who may own the content.

a) In plain language, this means that if you’re using someone else’s work (including videos, text, charts, powerpoints, etc.) in your Content, you’ve gotten the content owner’s permission to use it. You wouldn’t want anyone selling any of Your Content without Your permission. If You are going to use something that You didn’t create, make sure You can demonstrate that You have the right to use it before You make it a part of Your Content

VIII. Teachable’s General Rights In Operating Its Platform

A. Teachable reserves the following rights over the entire Teachable Platform:

Teachable may modify, terminate, or refuse to provide Teachable Services at any time for any reason, without notice Teachable may remove anyone from the Teachable Platform at any time for any reason, solely in Teachable’s discretion. This right is not modified by any other section of this Agreement Teachable may, but has no obligation to, monitor any content that appears on the Teachable Platform or review any conduct occurring through the Platform, including any interactions between Creators and Students and Teachable employees Teachable reserves the right to modify, suspend, or alter its refund policy, at its sole discretion If You close Your account or terminate Your school, Teachable may keep a copy of Your content after termination. You grant us a non-exclusive, perpetual, irrevocable license to maintain such archival copy for compliance with any relevant laws and regulations and for our internal business purposes, subject to applicable law Teachable reserves the right to remove You and Your Content without warning if You violate any of the provisions of this Agreement Teachable has, in its sole discretion, an absolute right to modify, change, alter, suspend, or terminate any provision of this Agreement without warning at any time

IX. DMCA

A. Teachable takes a firm stance against anyone who is infringing upon anyone else’s intellectual property. This Platform is all about You transforming Your knowledge into Content. We draw a hard line when the Teachable Platform is used to exploit someone else’s intellectual property.

B. Under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (17 U.S.C. § 512) ("DMCA"), Teachable has set out the following policy:

If Teachable has a good faith belief that any content (including Creator Content) appearing on its Platform violates any copyrights or has been illegally copyrighted, Teachable reserves the right to remove, block, or otherwise ‘take down’ the content. Teachable also reserves the right to remove from the Platform any Creators, Students, or other parties, who are repeat offenders of the Teachable DMCA policy Reporting of Copyright Infringement Under DMCA

a) If you believe that content appearing on the Teachable Platform violates your intellectual property, you should send a notice to Teachable (either physical mail or email is ok) at the following address:

Teachable, Inc.

Attention: Designated Agent/Legal Department

470 Park Avenue South

6th Floor

New York, New York 10016

Email: [email protected]

b) Contents of Notice

If you send Teachable a notice regarding any claimed infringements, your notice must contain the following information:

(1) A physical or electronic signature from the owner or a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyright that has been allegedly infringed

(2) Identification of the copyrighted work claimed to have been infringed

(3) Identification of the material/works/content that is claimed to be infringing that you want to see removed. This identification should include a location (URL) and other details sufficient to allow Teachable to find and review this material on the Teachable Platform

(4) Your contact information, including your address, telephone number, and email address, so that we may be able to contact you

(5) A statement by you that you have a good faith belief that the use of the material/works/content are not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law

(6) A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner

c) Counter Notification

If any content (including Creator Content) is removed due to the receipt of a DMCA notice, you may send Teachable what is known as a Counter Notice if you believe that your content was wrongly removed. Your Counter Notice must contain:

(1) A physical or electronic signature

(2) Identification of what was removed and the location where the material appeared before it was removed

(3) A statement under penalty of perjury that you have a good faith belief that the material was removed as a result of mistake or misidentification

(4) Your name, address, and telephone number, and a statement that you consent to the jurisdiction of Federal District Court for the judicial district of New York and that you will accept service of process from the person who provided notification

d) Please note that a copy of any notices received will be sent to the party who posted the content you report as infringing

e) Repeat Infringements:

(1) As we stated above, Teachable really doesn’t look favorably on anyone who is using someone else’s intellectual property without permission. Should Teachable receive two or more DMCA complaints regarding any Creator, Teachable may simply remove that Creator from the Teachable Platform without further warning. Note: as we state in our Teachable Rights section, we still reserve the right to remove any school at any time for any reason. This Repeat Infringement section does not change that right in any way

X. Trademark Violations

A. Trademark Infringement

The DMCA (again, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act), only covers copyrights. For claims of trademark infringement, Teachable requests that any notices sent to Teachable’s Designated Agent contain:

a) Information describing your trademark or service mark

b) The registration number, if applicable

c) Basis for your trademark claim

d) Jurisdiction in which you claim trademark rights, and

e) Class of goods or services and accompanying description for which you assert trademark rights

B. Please note that a copy of any notices received will be sent to the party who posted the content you report as infringing.

XI. Third Party Communications

A. By using Teachable’s Platform, You may receive communications from third parties (e.g. a Creator may communicate with a Student). Teachable is not responsible for these communications and shall not have any liability in connection with them. You are solely responsible for assessing and verifying the identity and trustworthiness of the source and content of any such third-party communications. Teachable assumes no responsibility for verifying, and makes no representations or warranties regarding the identity or trustworthiness of the source or content of any such third-party communications.

XII. Third Party Offerings

A. Through the Teachable Platform, You will have the ability to access content, links to websites, and services provided by Creators, Students, and other third parties (“Third Party Offerings”). Your use of any Third Party Offerings provided on this Platform or a third party website is at your own risk. Teachable does not monitor or have any control over, and makes no claim or representation regarding Third Party Offerings and accepts no responsibility for reviewing changes or updates to, or the quality, content, policies, nature or reliability of, Third Party Offerings. You should review applicable terms and policies, including privacy and data gathering practices, of any third party, and should make whatever investigation You feel necessary or appropriate before proceeding with any transaction with any third party.

XIII. Payments

A. Gateway Options: Teachable operates two different types of payment options for Creators who use our Platform: Teachable Gateways and Custom Gateways. Your use of either type of gateway is covered by the terms of this section.

B. Teachable Native Gateways

For the avoidance of doubt, the term Teachable Native Gateways is a reference to both Teachable Payments and the Monthly Payments Gateway Teachable Payments: The Teachable Payments gateway allows Creators to process credit or debit card transactions and facilitates faster payout processes. Teachable Payments is available to some Creators, based on location. For a list of eligible locations, please see the Teachable website.

a) Creators have the option to set up Teachable Payments from their school’s Admin page. By setting up Teachable Payments, You agree to the terms that appear in this Agreement and/or on the Teachable Platform regarding the Teachable Payments Gateway

b) Third Party Agreement: In setting up Teachable Payments, You may be instructed to agree to terms of service offered by Stripe. Stripe is an independent party from Teachable and Teachable is not responsible for the contents of their terms of service. Should Stripe’s terms of service differ from Teachable’s terms, such differences shall not modify this Agreement in any manner

c) By using Teachable Payments You agree that Teachable may place a portion of Your school sales in reserve for a period of time to cover losses, chargebacks, refunds, etc. The current reserve period and amount are located on our Knowledge Base page regarding Teachable Payments. The amount of reserves and the length of time in which they are held are subject to change at Teachable’s sole discretion. Should the reserve period or the amount withheld change, Teachable will make reasonable efforts to update the Knowledge Base page to communicate these changes

d) Fees for Teachable Payments may be found on the Teachable Knowledge Base page. All Teachable Payment gateway fees will be deducted before the funds are sent to the Creator. The fees associated with Teachable Payments are subject to change, in Teachable’s sole discretion. By using Teachable Payments, You agree to the fees as set by Teachable

3.Monthly Payment Gateway

a) Teachable Creators may also have an opportunity to utilize the Monthly Payments Gateway (MPG) to facilitate credit card or debit card transactions or to utilize PayPal as a payment option. MPG is offered wherever PayPal accounts are available and the availability of MPG is subject to any limitations by PayPal. Teachable Payments users will only be able to utilize MPG for PayPal transactions and will not be able to utilize MPG for credit card processing

b) Third Party Agreement: In setting up MPG, You may need to agree to terms of service offered by Stripe or PayPal. Stripe and PayPal are independent parties from Teachable and Teachable is not responsible for the contents of their terms of service. Should their terms of service differ from Teachable’s terms, such differences shall not modify this Agreement in any manner

c) Funds paid out to Creators via MPG are paid on the first of the month (or first available business day) no earlier than thirty (30) days after the end of the month in which a sale was made. This hold period is to account for any potential losses, chargebacks, refunds, etc. For the avoidance of doubt, this hold may result in funds being paid out more than thirty (30) days after the sale to a Student. The current hold period can be located on our Knowledge Base page regarding MPG. The length of time in which MPG funds are held before payout is subject to change at Teachable’s sole discretion. Should the hold period change, Teachable will make reasonable efforts to communicate these changes via the Knowledge Base page

C. Custom Payments Gateway

a) Creators on the Professional, Business, and Enterprise plans may choose to set up a Custom Payment Gateway (CPG) to process Student transactions. These transactions, which are made through a third-party payment gateway, are outside of the scope of your relationship with Teachable. You agree that Your CPG service is not a part of the Teachable Services

b) Payouts are distributed according to the third-party payment service’s policies and procedures, and are not subject to Teachable’s 30-day refund policy or payment hold

c) Transactions made through CPG are not subject to Teachable’s transaction fees

d) You acknowledge that Teachable does not control any payment processing fees that may be assessed through CPG. Additionally, while Teachable may record the amounts that you owe to authors and affiliates in the transaction report, Teachable does not have the access or ability to make deductions from transaction fees processed through third-party payment gateways to pay your authors or affiliates. Creators are responsible for making payments to authors and affiliates on their own

e) By using CPG, Teachable does not have any responsibility to pay, remit, or otherwise send to any relevant tax authorities, taxes owed, including sales taxes, on Content you sell through CPG processing

D. Chargebacks

a) Creators may be charged a fee for any chargeback on credit card, debit card, or PayPal transaction that is processed through the Teachable Native Gateways. This fee is deducted from Your school’s payout but is returned to You if You win the dispute. Current fees may be found on the Teachable Knowledge Base. Fees are subject to change

E. Taxes

a) EU Value Added Tax (EU VAT)

(1) Custom Payments Gateway

You agree to the following:

(a) For the avoidance of doubt, Teachable is solely acting as Your agent. By processing Content through CPG, You are agreeing that You are the principal and are appointing Teachable as the selling agent for Your Content. The Creator is the supplier of the Content

(b) Teachable is not responsible for interactions between Creators and Students and only provides the technological means through which Creators may make available their Content

(c) Creators using CPG are solely responsible for all EU VAT taxes, costs, filings, and any other activities that may arise as a result of their sales of Content using the Teachable Platform. Creators using CPG do not have a contractual arrangement, nor an expectation, that Teachable will collect and remit EU VAT on behalf of the CPG Creator

(d) When sales of Creator Content are processed through CPG, Teachable is not taking part in the supply of the Creator Content. Content is and remains the Creator’s property

(e) CPG sales are never transmitted to Teachable and as such Teachable does not have an economic relationship to the transaction. Creators set the price of the Content with no input from Teachable

(f) All invoices made to Students from Creators using CPG shall indicate that the Creator is the supplier of the Content

(g) Student invoices shall identify the name and nature of the Content that was purchased

(h) All CPG sales are processed and authorized by a third party. Teachable is not a party to the authorization process nor is Teachable responsible for authorizing credit card charges through CPG

(i) Creators are responsible for their Content’s terms and conditions and are not bound by Teachable’s refund policy

(j) Teachable has no responsibility to accept or reject Content enrollments should there be any issues with payments through CPG. Creators are responsible for authorizing any applicable delivery of Content to Students. Creators agree that if payments are processed through CPG, such processing serves as an authorization to Teachable to deliver the Content materials to Students

(2) Teachable Native Gateways

(a) For Content sold through the Teachable Native Gateways, Teachable is the supplier of the Content and acts as the principal in that transaction. Regardless of whether the Creator is a taxable or non-taxable individual or entity, Teachable is taking part in the supply of the Content and as such shall collect and remit EU VAT

(b) As the provider of the gateway responsible for processing the payment for the Content purchased, Teachable is responsible for collecting payment

(c) Teachable sets the general conditions for all Content sold over the Teachable Native Gateways, including adherence to Teachable’s refund policy

(d) Teachable determines the delivery of the Content to Students, utilizing the payments processed through Teachable Native Gateways as a predicate event to delivering the Content to the Student

(e) Invoices issued to Students shall clearly display Teachable as the supplier of the Content

(f) Invoices issued to Students shall identify the Content purchased by the Student

(g) Teachable is responsible for authorizing the charges made to Students for Content purchased through the Teachable Native Gateways

(h) Any EU VAT filings made by Teachable shall be the sole responsibility of Teachable. Teachable will handle all EU VAT which may be levied on the charges made to Students for purchasing Content. Creators should not have to submit EU VAT tax returns themselves for the sales made through the Teachable Payments Gateways. Creators will indemnify, defend, and hold Teachable harmless from and against any tax, penalty and interest arising from the Creator’s personal tax position

b) Otherwise Responsible

1) Unless explicitly mentioned in this Agreement, Creators and Students are otherwise responsible for the payment of any and all applicable taxes that become due from their use of the Platform

XVI. Pricing

A. Teachable is not responsible for setting the pricing on a Creator’s Content. Prices for Creator Content are set by the Creator.

XVII. Account Ownership Disputes

A. In the unlikely event that there is a dispute over the ownership of an account, Teachable has the right to request additional information from You to determine ownership and settle the dispute. The information that We may request to assist in resolving ownership disputes includes, but is not limited to, the following:

a copy of Your photo ID; Your business documents, including a Charter, Certificate of Incorporation, LLC Agreement, business license, or other documentation showing ownership of Your entity; Your billing information and details; Certified copies of your tax forms; and Other documentation as we deem necessary to settle the dispute

B. Should a dispute arise, Teachable reserves the right determine the account ownership in its sole judgment, and the ability to transfer the account to the rightful owner, unless otherwise prohibited by law

XVIII. Discover

A. Teachable also operates the Teachable Discover (“Discover”) platform, which is a part of the overall Teachable Platform. In order to participate in Discover, the Creator must agree to a Discover platform agreement. As a part of the Teachable Platform, Discover is covered by this Agreement. The Discover agreement does not supersede this Agreement. The terms in this Agreement apply in full force to the use of Discover. However, should this Agreement conflict with the Discover agreement, the Discover agreement shall take precedence.

XIX. Fees

A. Pricing for the Teachable Platform is described on our pricing page (https://teachable.com/pricing/)

B. Depending on the processing method, Teachable may charge transaction fees. You agree to pay all fees and charges that are made to Your account and that You are solely responsible for payment of these fees and charges

C. Paid plans are automatically charged at the beginning of each billing period. Unless You submit a cancellation request to us in writing via email ([email protected]) or directly through Your account prior to the start of the billing period, Your plan will be charged upon the anniversary of its billing period. You agree that Teachable may charge any recurring service to the credit card or debit card that you provide

D. Should You not authorize payment or are otherwise not current on Your payments for Teachable Services, Teachable may restrict Your Platform access until Your account becomes current and paid in full

E. Teachable reserves the right to pursue fees owed using collection methods which may include charging other payment methods on file with Teachable and/or retaining collection agencies or legal counsel

F. Teachable reserves the right to offer custom plans and pricing in addition to what is offered on the pricing page. Custom plans may also include custom billing and payment terms, including billing periods and renewals, that are different from our standard terms

XX. Refund Policy

We want You to be happy with Teachable’s Platform. If You’re not feeling excited about joining the Teachable community, we have some options for You regarding Your plan.

A. Creators

Monthly Plans

a) Creators on monthly paid plans are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within thirty (30) days of first signing up for a paid plan, or upgrading to a higher priced plan. Simply let us know in writing that You’re canceling the plan within thirty (30) days of Your sign-up Annual Plans

a) Creators on annual plans are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within thirty (30) days of first signing up for an annual plan. Simply let us know in writing that You’re canceling the plan within thirty (30) days of Your sign-up Abuse of the Refund Policy

a) Teachable reserves the right to refuse refunds to Creators who abuse this Refund Policy. Examples of abuse include, but are not limited to, requesting refunds for multiple schools or requesting refunds in consecutive months

B. Students

In general, all Students purchasing Content that are a part of the Teachable Native Gateways are entitled to a thirty (30) day refund from the date of purchase. Unless authorized by Teachable in Teachable’s sole discretion, no Creator on the Teachable Native Gateways may offer a refund policy for a period of less than thirty (30) days to Students. If a Creator has been allowed to offer a refund period that differs from Teachable’s general policy, the Creator must provide notice to Students prior to the purchase of the Content It is the Student’s responsibility to understand the refund policy for Content prior to purchasing such Content from a Creator Teachable reserves the right to refuse refunds to Students who abuse this Refund Policy. Examples of abuse include, but are not limited to, requesting refunds for multiple schools or requesting refunds in consecutive months Teachable reserves the right to provide a refund to any student at any time in Teachable’s sole discretion Teachable does not establish, maintain, or control refunds or a refund policy for any Content that was processed through CPG.

C. Sole Discretion

Any requests for a refund, whether by a Creator or a Student, will be ultimately determined in Teachable’s sole discretion

D. Coaching

Regardless of any other section to the contrary in this Agreement, Teachable’s refund policy does not cover the provision of live Coaching provided by Creators to Students.

XXI. Cancellation and Deletion

A. Cancellation

If You cancel a paid plan, the cancellation will become effective at the end of the then-current billing cycle. When You cancel a paid plan, Your account will revert to a free account and Teachable may disable access to features available only to paid plan users

B. Deletion

You may delete Your account at any time Any account on the free plan may be deleted if it remains inactive (e.g., the user fails to log in) for a continuous period of at least six (6) months. Activity will be determined by Teachable in its sole discretion Accounts on paid plans will be considered active accounts unless You explicitly ask us to delete Your account. If Your account is deleted (regardless of the reason), Your Content may no longer be available. Teachable is not responsible for the loss of such content upon deletion Upon deletion of Your account (regardless of the reason), all licenses granted by Teachable will terminate

C. Effect of Cancelation/Deletion

Should a school, course, Creator account, or Student account be canceled or deleted, the Creator or Student may no longer have access to Teachable Content and Content may be irrecoverable. Teachable shall not be liable to any party in any way for the inability to access Content arising from any cancelation or deletion, including any claims of interference with business or contractual relations

XXII. Errors and Corrections

Teachable does not guarantee that the Platform or any services offered through the Platform will be error-free or otherwise reliable, nor does Teachable guarantee that defects will be corrected or that any offerings through the Platform will always be accessible. Teachable may make improvements and/or changes to the Platform and their features and functionality at any time, and will use commercially reasonable efforts to avoid disrupting peak hours, though some downtime may occur. Errors in Content are the responsibility of the Creator who owns the Content. We reserve the right to amend the Platform, and any service or material we provide on the Platform, in our sole discretion without notice. We will not be liable if for any reason all or any part of the Platform is unavailable at any time or for any period. From time to time, we may restrict access to some or all of the Platform to Creators and Students.

XXIII. Limitations of Liability

In running the Platform, we require that You understand and agree that Teachable is not liable for a number of things, including Your breach of this Agreement and losses that may result from Your use of the Platform. We also require that You understand and agree that the Platform is offered As Is and may not always be 100% perfect or reliable and that Teachable doesn’t warrant or guarantee that it will always be free of errors or defects. Any claims for damages against Teachable will be limited to a portion of the fees You have paid us.

Our limitations of liability are as follows:

A. You agree that Teachable, including its employees, officers, directors, and agents, shall not be liable for any kind of loss, injury, claim, or damages resulting from Your use of the Teachable Platform

B. You agree that Teachable shall not be liable for any injuries, losses, claims, or damages that result from Your use or engagement with third party content, downloads, or communications

C. Teachable is not liable for any losses or damage caused by any viruses, distributed denial of service attacks, and any and all other malicious computer code. Malicious computer code means computer code or other mechanisms of any kind designed to disrupt, disable or harm in any manner the operation of any software or hardware or other business processes or to misuse, gain unauthorized access to or misappropriate any business or personal information, including worms, bombs, backdoors, clocks, timers, or other disabling device code, or designs or routines that cause software or information to be erased, inoperable, or otherwise incapable of being used, either automatically or with passage of time or upon command

D. Teachable does not guarantee that any files available for downloading from the Platform will be completely free from viruses or other harmful computer code

E. The Teachable Platform is provided to You on an “As Is, As Available” basis. As such, You agree to have an external method of recovering any lost data that may be uploaded to the Teachable Platform

F. Teachable disclaims any warranties to the Platform and the content contained therein, including warranties for merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, non-infringement, or title

G. Teachable shall not be liable for any special, direct, indirect, incidental, punitive, or consequential damages, resulting from the use of or inability to use the Platform

H. You agree that Teachable shall not be liable for any losses, injuries, claims, or damages from Your violation or breach of this Agreement. You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Teachable, its present and future officers, directors, employees, agents, licensors, suppliers, and any third party information providers to the Platform from and against all claims, losses, expenses, damages, and costs, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, resulting from any violation of this Agreement by You or arising from or related to Your use or misuse of the Platform (including, without limitation, use in contravention of this Agreement, other Teachable policies, and copyright and other intellectual property law)

I. You are solely responsible for ensuring that Your use of the Platform complies with applicable law and does not violate the rights of any third party, including, without limitation, intellectual property rights. You assume all liability for any claims, suits or grievances filed against You, including, but not limited to, all damages related to Your use of the Platform.

J. You may not assign Your rights under this Agreement without Teachable's prior written consent

K. Should Teachable’s limitation of liability not be applicable, Teachable’s sole obligation to You, or any third party, for damages shall not exceed the amounts paid by You to Teachable over the prior twelve (12) months directly preceding your claim, unless otherwise required by law

L. You agree that Teachable shall not be liable for any content that appears on the Platform

M. Except as set forth herein, nothing express or implied in this Agreement is intended or implied to confer, and nothing herein shall confer, any rights, remedies, liabilities, or obligations whatsoever upon any person or entity

N. You agree that any cause of action or claim that You may have against Teachable must be brought against us within one (1) year after the cause of action or claim arises. Should You not commence such cause of action or claim within this time period, it shall be barred

XXIV. Remedies for Violations

A. Teachable reserves the right to seek all remedies available at law and in equity for violations of this Agreement, including but not limited to removing Creators and Students from the Platform, the right to block access to the Platform from a particular IP address or other user identifier, or to refer the violation to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

XXV. Communications

A.Teachable may notify You of relevant information regarding the Platform and Teachable Services in any of the following ways: (a) by emailing You at the contact information You provide in Your account registration, (b) by posting a notice in dashboard areas of the Platform, and (c) by posting the notice elsewhere on the Platform in an area suitable to the notice. It is Your responsibility to periodically review the Platform for such notices.

B. Subject to the Privacy Policy, if you send to Teachable or post on the Platform in any public area any testimonials, techniques, suggestions, workflows, or know-how ("User Submissions"), for any purpose, including the developing, manufacturing, and/or marketing or products or services incorporating such information, you acknowledge that Teachable can use such User Submissions without acknowledgement or compensation to you, and you waive any claim of ownership or compensation or other rights you may have in relation to your User Submissions. We actively review User Submissions for new ideas. If you wish to preserve any interest you might have in your User Submissions, you should not post them to the Platform or send them to us.

XXVI. Governing Law and Jurisdiction; Disputes and Arbitration

A. This Agreement shall be governed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York without regard to its conflicts of laws principles. Any action arising out of or relating to this Agreement shall be filed only in the state or federal courts located in the County of New York in the State of New York. You consent and submit to the exclusive personal jurisdiction of such courts for the purpose of litigating any such action

B. Any dispute, controversy, proceeding, or claim arising out of or in connection with or relating to this Agreement, shall be resolved by binding confidential arbitration by JAMS pursuant to its Optional Expedited Arbitration Procedures then in effect for JAMS, except as provided herein

C. The arbitration will be conducted in New York County, New York, unless You and Teachable agree otherwise. Any judgment on the award rendered by the arbitrator may be entered in any court of competent jurisdiction. Nothing in this section shall be deemed as preventing Teachable from seeking injunctive or other equitable relief from the courts as necessary to prevent the actual or threatened infringement, misappropriation, dilution, or violation of our data security, intellectual property rights, or other proprietary rights

D. You and Teachable agree to waive the right to trial by jury. You further agree that any proceedings to resolve any disputes shall be done solely on an individual basis and that You will not seek to have any dispute heard as a class action, a representative action, a collective action, a private attorney-general action, or in any proceeding in which You act or propose to act in a representative capacity

E. You also agree that no proceeding will be joined, consolidated, or combined with another proceeding without the prior written consent of Teachable and all parties to any such proceeding

XXVII. California Civil Code Section 1789.3

A. California websites users are entitled to the following specific consumer rights notice: The Complaint Assistance Unit of the Division of Consumer Services of the California Department of Consumer Affairs may be contacted in writing at 400 R Street, Suite 1080, Sacramento, California, 95814, or by telephone at (916) 445-1254 or (800) 952-5210

B. Complaints or requests for further information can be sent to the address listed in the Contact Us section of this Agreement

XXVIII. Privacy

A. Your use of the Platform is subject to our Privacy Policy.

XXIX. Entire Agreement; Severability of Provisions; No Waiver

A. These Terms of Use incorporate by reference any notices contained on the Platform, including within the Privacy Policy, and constitute the entire agreement with respect to access to and use of anything offered by Teachable, including the Platform, Teachable Services, and any Content

B. If any provision of this Agreement is deemed unlawful, void, or unenforceable by a court of law exercising proper jurisdiction, that provision shall be deemed severed from the remaining provisions and shall not affect their validity and enforceability

C. No waiver of any provision hereof shall be valid unless in writing signed by the parties. Any failure to enforce any right or remedy hereunder shall not operate as a waiver of the right to enforce such right or remedy in the future or of any other right or remedy

XXX. OFAC

A. You represent and warrant that You are not, nor are You owned or controlled directly or indirectly by, any person, group, entity or nation named on any list issued by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (“OFAC”), or any similar list or by any law, order, rule or regulation or any Executive Order of the President of the United States, including Executive Order 13224, as a "Specially Designated National and Blocked Person”, terrorist, or other banned or blocked person (any such person, group, entity or nation being hereinafter referred to as a (“Prohibited Person”); (ii) You are not (nor are You owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by any person, group, entity or nation which is) acting directly or indirectly for or on behalf of any Prohibited Person; (iii) You (and any person, group, or entity which You control, directly or indirectly) have not conducted nor will conduct business nor have engaged nor will engage in any transaction or dealing with any Prohibited Person in violation of the U.S. Patriot Act or any OFAC rule or regulation, including, without limitation, the making or receiving of any contribution of funds, good or services to or for the benefit of a Prohibited Person in violation of the U.S. Patriot Act or any OFAC rule or regulation; (iv) You are not prohibited by any sanctions program as maintained by OFAC from transacting with Teachable, including those sanctions programs currently in effect with respect to Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, or Crimea. In connection with the foregoing, it is expressly understood and agreed that the representations and warranties contained in this subsection shall be continuing in nature.

XXXI. Changes to the Terms of Use

A. Teachable may review and update this Agreement at any time in our sole discretion and it is Your responsibility to stay informed of those changes. All changes are effective immediately when posted and apply to all uses of the Platform thereafter. Your continued use of the Platform following the posting of revised Terms of Use means that You accept and agree to be bound by the changes. Please check this webpage periodically for updates.

XXXII. Titles/Headings

A. The headings and titles of sections to this Agreement have been inserted for the convenience of reference for the parties and are for informational purposes only and shall not be deemed to be a part of the language of this Agreement. Neither You nor Teachable shall rely on, or interpret substantively, the headings when construing the meaning of each section or the Agreement as a whole.

XXXIII. Gender/Plural

A. Whenever such wording may appear in this Agreement, words in the singular shall mean and include the plural and vice versa and words in the feminine shall mean and include the masculine and vice versa.

XXXIV. Contact Us

A. If you have questions or concerns regarding these Terms of Use, the Platform, Teachable Services, or Content, You may contact Us via physical or electronic mail at the address below. Note: the Teachable office is not open to the public:

Teachable, Inc.

470 Park Avenue South, 6th Floor

New York, New York 10016

Email: [email protected]