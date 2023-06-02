Teachable helps creators engage their online audiences and get paid on their own terms with courses, coaching, and downloadable content.
Teachable is a no-code platform for creators who want to build more impactful businesses through courses, coaching, and digital downloads. Whether you’re going viral on TikTok or bringing your in-person classes online, with Teachable you own your content and your students’ experience.
There’s no all-in-one formula for success as a creator. That’s why we let you choose how to build your business.
Our free plan includes everything you need to begin teaching and earning now. Upgrade later for additional resources to support your business’s changing needs.
Less stress. More results.
The tools you need to build, grow, and manage a thriving knowledge business are right here. Get started in three simple steps.
1
Prep your content
Outline your course, plan a coaching program, or design a digital product you’d like to upload and sell.
2
Price your product
Set prices for each of your offerings, then use our simple sales page builder to quickly create a place to send people to purchase.
3
Upload your content
Use our intuitive drag-and-drop builder to create your product with videos, slides, quizzes, and more
We’ve spent years working with creators. The result? Features that help you scale and give you peace of mind.
Our robust suite of monetization tools—including upsells, bundles, and order bumps—unlocks more value from every product you create. With teachable:pay creators get:
Automated tax filings
Fraud monitoring
Chargeback support
Ecommerce optimization tools
Paid plan subscribers can participate in a range of support programs designed to help them succeed, including:
Teachable's Launch Accelerator Challenge
teachable:u business training courses
teachable:hq creator community membership
Our powerful accelerator challenges—available to all subscribers—are designed to get your business up and running in 30 days.
Teachable’s API and integrations double down on our focus on customizability. With Teachable you can:
Automate tasks without the need for a web hook
Connect your favorite tools from outside Teachable
Enable seamless communication between your Teachable products and your favorite marketing and analytics tools
Every big creator had to start somewhere. Our support resources are the launch pad you need to succeed.
