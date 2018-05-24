Get Our Course Creation Book

Teachable Subprocessors

Last updated May 24, 2018

Teachable uses third-party subprocessors to perform various functions associated with the Teachable platform. The chart below identifies the subprocessors Teachable uses and provides a brief description of the service each subprocessor provides for Teachable.

Entity Name Entity Description Entity Country
AWS Web hosting, data warehouse, DNS services, CDN United States
Sentry. Crash and exception reporting for the Teachable platform United States
CloudFlare DNS and CDN services United States
CrazyEgg Website analytics United States
FilePicker.io Course content and comment image uploading and serving United States
Fullstory Session replay and recording for customer support and product development United States
Google Analytics Client-side analytics United States
Hello Sign Collection of W8/W9 (tax) forms United States
Iterable Sending marketing and nurturing emails United States
Mailgun.com Email sending and analytics United States
Pendo Customer feedback and product usage data United States
ProfitWell Subscription metrics United States
Promoter.io Collect user feedback United States
Segment Client-side analytics United States
Stripe Credit card processing United States
Zapier, Inc. Business process automation United States
Zendesk, Inc. Customer support helpdesk/ticket center United States
Zoom.us Live meeting hosting United States