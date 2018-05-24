Teachable Subprocessors

Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
Teachable uses third-party subprocessors to perform various functions associated with the Teachable platform. The chart below identifies the subprocessors Teachable uses and provides a brief description of the service each subprocessor provides for Teachable.
|Entity Name
|Entity Description
|Entity Country
|AWS
|Web hosting, data warehouse, DNS services, CDN
|United States
|Sentry.
|Crash and exception reporting for the Teachable platform
|United States
|CloudFlare
|DNS and CDN services
|United States
|CrazyEgg
|Website analytics
|United States
|FilePicker.io
|Course content and comment image uploading and serving
|United States
|Fullstory
|Session replay and recording for customer support and product development
|United States
|Google Analytics
|Client-side analytics
|United States
|Hello Sign
|Collection of W8/W9 (tax) forms
|United States
|Iterable
|Sending marketing and nurturing emails
|United States
|Mailgun.com
|Email sending and analytics
|United States
|Pendo
|Customer feedback and product usage data
|United States
|ProfitWell
|Subscription metrics
|United States
|Promoter.io
|Collect user feedback
|United States
|Segment
|Client-side analytics
|United States
|Stripe
|Credit card processing
|United States
|Zapier, Inc.
|Business process automation
|United States
|Zendesk, Inc.
|Customer support helpdesk/ticket center
|United States
|Zoom.us
|Live meeting hosting
|United States