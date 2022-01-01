Late one night in 2013, our founder Ankur Nagpal, put the finishing touches to what would become the predecessor of Teachable. A recent graduate of UC Berkeley and the newest resident of New York, Ankur had been instructing a course in marketing created through another course platform, when he decided that he could build something better. Something with more customization tools and a more profitable payment system.





It was called Fedora. And as soon as its homepage was open for business, we started to welcome scores of experts in feng shui, handpanning, email marketing, coding, and sourdough baking, ready to craft their knowledge into beautiful courses.