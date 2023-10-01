Creator login
PRICING: Business Plan

Our most advanced creators deserve our most advanced feature set. Scale your enterprise on the Business plan.

<h1>Join a Business plan today</h1>

Creators use Teachable to enrich their brands and businesses.

You need fewer limitations and more customizations. Here’s what you gain by joining a Business plan.

0% transaction fee

Public API access

Live chat & priority support

Removable branding

Affiliate marketing

Upsells to increase order value

Live group coaching

Custom user roles

Coupons & order bumps

Custom domains

Built-in payment processing

And more!

Gain access to our most powerful features: bulk student import, custom user roles, advanced theme customizations, and more.

Business Monthly
$665/month
Business Annual
$499/month
FAQ

Who uses Teachable?

Teachable is the go-to platform for creators, business owners, and others looking to expand their earning potential through online learning products. Creators from a wide range of expertise areas use Teachable—including French language instruction, watercolor painting, personal finance, travel blogging, JavaScript, and 3D animation, just to name a few.

What can I sell on Teachable?

You can sell online courses, coaching, and digital downloads all on Teachable. You can also package any of your products together to sell as bundles.

Can I change my plan once I sign up?

Yes. You can change your plan at any time from your school’s admin. You’ll be charged the new plan amount at your next billing date.

Can I cancel my account at any time?

We hope you don’t, but of course you can! If you decide Teachable is not right for you, simply cancel your account.

What is the refund policy?

New customers and creators who sign up for a Teachable plan are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within 30 days.

Join the more than 100,000 creators who use Teachable to share their knowledge. Easily create and sell courses, coaching, and digital downloads with our powerful yet simple no-code platform.

