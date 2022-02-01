The Launch Accelerator Challenge is available to all Teachable customers on a paid plan. Not sure about Teachable yet?
You can start on a Basic plan for just $39/month (billed annually). You’ll be entered into the challenge as soon as you join.
Four weeks worth of detailed strategies and steps straight from the Teachable team
Weekly emails with updates to keep you on track
Worksheets, templates, and scripts you can use to promote your course
Demos that show you exactly how to build your sales page, set up payments, and more
Real-life examples to show you what works (and what doesn’t)
The Launch Accelerator Challenge is specifically designed for motivated creators who need guidance and a set schedule to hold them accountable and help them take action. If any of these descriptions sound familiar, you won’t want to miss it:
You have an idea for an online course, but you want to be sure customers will buy it before you put the energy into completing it.
You’ve thought about (or started) creating a course in the past, but something always distracts you from finishing it.
You think that being ready to launch means having a perfectly polished, complete version of your course finished.
You don’t want to wait to make money until after you’ve completed your entire course. You want to get paid for the work you’re doing now.
Why a pre-sale?
To pre-sell means to sell your course prior to it being fully completed—and it’s the most effective way to take your course from concept to customers, for three main reasons:
1
Validate your course idea
You’ll make sure your course idea is something that will actually sell before spending the time to create all the course content.
2
Start earning sooner
You can start earning money from your course while you’re still working on it—so you’re getting paid for your time.
3
Improve your content
You’ll get feedback and testimonials from early buyers that will allow you to create a better course.
By joining Launch Accelerator, you’ll learn how to build out the foundation and key marketing assets of your next online course in 30 days so that it’s ready to pre-sell.
Here’s what you’ll accomplish each week:
Week One
Set up your Teachable site and customize the colors, fonts, logo, and URL
Decide on your course topic and the intended outcome for your students
Set up payments—so you can get paid
Week Two
Set up your sales page and tailor it to a pre-sale
Determine your course pricing
Create your thank you and checkout pages
Week Three
Map out the framework of your course
Write your course outline
Build your first lecture in Teachable
Week Four
Find your audience (we include scripts for reaching out)
Create your welcome video
Build the first section of your course
Week Five
Promote and launch your course
Learn how to gather feedback (and what to do with it)
Wrap-up and next steps
Since 2014, Teachable has helped more than 130,000 creators like you earn over $1 billion from online courses and coaching products. How do we do it? By managing all the logistics (like coding and payment processing) to make it easier than ever for you to share your knowledge online. We know what works from years of helping successful creators crush their goals—and we’re ready to share that wisdom with you.
We heard you
“I’m not sure I’m ready. I need time."
Here’s a little secret: If you wait until you feel 100% ready, you might never get started. This challenge is designed to help kickstart your next course launch, no matter where you’re starting from.
“I want guidance on what to do.”
This challenge is about more than, well, challenging you. It’s also about giving you the exact steps you need to take to get your course ready to sell in less than a month. You’ll have guidance and support every step of the way.
“I’m nowhere near launching my course. I have so much content to finish first.”
You can pre-sell your course before it’s finished. This way, you’ll know your course idea is something that will sell before spending the time to create your content. As a bonus, you can start earning while you’re creating your content—so you’re getting paid for your time.
“I don’t have an email list or any sort of audience.”
Even if you don’t have an email list or follower count in the thousands, you still have an audience. We’ll help you tap into your existing network to find your perfect customers.
Our challengers get results
Geri P. - 2021 challenge participant
Launch Accelerator is open to all Teachable customers on a paid plan. Click below to select a plan and join the challenge.
Your questions, answered
Who is eligible to join the Launch Accelerator Challenge?
The challenge is open to anyone on a paid Teachable plan. If you are not yet a customer, click here to select a plan and join the challenge.
How long does the challenge last?
The challenge officially runs for 30 days, but you may finish sooner.
Can I participate if I’ve never made a course before?
This challenge is great for seasoned course creators and first-timers alike. We’ll fast-track you through all the steps you need to create and launch your course—whether it’s your first, second, or fifteenth.
I can’t tune in live, how do I access the replays?
The recordings from the live sessions will be uploaded directly into their corresponding lecture. This includes both the video itself and the chat, so you have access to links and the full conversation.
How long will I have access to the course?
As long as you stay on at least a Basic plan, you’ll have access to the Launch Accelerator materials.
Is my school really going to be reviewed?
That’s right! At the end of week four, we offer you the chance to submit your school for feedback from the Teachable team. To be eligible, you’ll need to:
Publish your sales page, course, and curriculum. But note that you can still be working on the lecture content!
Set up your payment gateway.
Create at least one pricing plan.
We’ll guide you through doing all this in weeks 1-2.
I still have questions. Who do I contact?
We’re happy to help answer your questions! Just email us at [email protected]
