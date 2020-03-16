Today marks an enormous step forward for Teachable and our community.

We’re excited to announce that we have been acquired by Brazil-based Hotmart, one of the leaders in the digital product distribution market in Latin America and Europe. This new partnership will allow us to further our mission and to empower even more creators—now, on a truly international scale.

We’ll still be the Teachable you know and love but with this partnership we can accelerate our product development, continue hiring best-in-class talent, and help you reach global audiences—all with the help of Hotmart.

We’ve spent the last six years empowering creators to transform their knowledge into income. Our platform has been used by 50,000+ creators, who have gone on to teach nearly 30 million students, and in the process have earned over half a billion dollars! Every single day, our members reach more than 20,000 new students and earn close to a million dollars.

What we found in Hotmart was a similar story. You could call them the Teachable of Brazil. They operate profitably at three times our size with creators and employees spanning the globe from Latin America to Europe. The company proudly has millions of students, 150,000 products registered on its platform, sales in 188 countries, and a staff of more than 700 spread around the world. Forbes recently named Hotmart one of the most promising up-and-coming businesses, and LinkedIn has recognized it as one of the startups most sought-after to work for in Brazil.

How does this affect you?

While this is thrilling news for us, rest assured that your relationship with Teachable will not change. Our business and brand will remain independent and we’ll continue to hire for our offices in New York and Durham, NC. Hotmart is committed to helping us serve you better with plans for a significant investment in the product and lots of knowledge sharing between teams.

We will continue to double down on our brand, product and mission, just with more resources. We have a slew of very exciting product releases coming soon and our big biannual summit starting March 24!

Our founder, Ankur Nagpal, will stay on as CEO and, additionally, will join forces with Hotmart founders João Pedro Resende and Mateus Bicalho to serve as a co-founder in the newly formed global business.

A Shared Mission

We know you may have some remaining questions. As always, our award-winning support team is available from 8am-8pm EDT seven days a week.

We know that this was the right step for Teachable. In Hotmart we found a partner who shares our vision for helping creators excel and succeed. Our motto has always been that we believe in empowering creators to transform their knowledge into income. Hotmart couldn’t be more closely aligned with that vision. Their own driving force is enabling people to “live from their passion.”

We hope you’ll celebrate with us as we grow this now global company and as we bring courses to a worldwide group of creators, business owners, and students.

All the best,

Team Teachable