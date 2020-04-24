Writing your course content, filming your video lectures, and developing PDF workbooks is where the bulk of the hard work to create a course comes in—uploading it to Teachable is the easy part. After all, that’s how we support you in monetizing your expertise.

Now that you've created your courses homepage , we'll walk you through how to upload all your hard work onto Teachable seamlessly so you can get ready for launch!

Your Courses

Your courses are the digital products you’re offering to your audience. They can come in different sizes—for example, a mini-course, a standard course, and a flagship course. Flagship courses range from those that can be completed within a day to courses that take 3–6 months to complete. Similarly, courses also come in different styles, such as video-based or text-based courses. The choice is yours!

Organize Your Content

Think about your curriculum and how you want your students to progress through your course. At Teachable, a course is made of sections and lectures. Sections contain groupings of lectures. Lectures are structured, informational units composed of text, files, video, and images.

For example, in the test course we created below, you can see there are two sections: Research 1.0: The Past, and Research 2.0: The Present. You may also refer to them as modules or chapters of a course. Here, lectures are used to break down the larger research theme, so the audience can learn about the different types of research they need to do:

Course curriculum: Sections & Lectures

You may have used Google Drive, Microsoft Docs, video files, and PDFs to create your content. Teachable allows you to upload your content from:

Your Computer

Web Images

A Link (URL)

FTP

Dropbox

Google Drive

OneDrive

In whichever platform you’ve used to develop content, rename and organize them by Section1-Lecture1. This will make the upload process much easier. In addition, please make sure your file types are in the recommended sizes, file types, and resolution:

Video

Supported file type: .mp4, .mov, or .avi

Recommended resolution: 720p (1280 x 720px)

Recommended frames per second (fps): 24-30

Supported file size: 2GB or smaller

Audio specifications: H.264 + AAC audio

Images

Supported file type: .png or .jpg

Recommended resolution: 1000px wide or smaller

Audio

Supported file type: .mp3

Recommended resolution: High Quality

Audio specifications: AAC audio (advanced users)

PDF

Supported file type: .pdf (non-fillable)

One-Click Bulk Upload

All organized? Head over to Course > Curriculum in your school admin. Here’s how you can upload your course in a few minutes:





Hit New Section on the top right and create the first section of your curriculum. Click Bulk Upload , and choose where you’d like to upload your files from. Select the files that fall in this first section. All files will be uploaded as their own individual lecture. Select Upload , and you’ll see all the files under your first section!

Repeat for all the sections you have in your course until you’ve uploaded your entire curriculum. You can preview your course by hitting the preview button. You’ll be able to see how your students would interact with your course and if the order that you’ve set makes sense.

If there are things you want to move around, you can drag and drop lectures within their section, as well as bring them to a different section.

Customize Your Lecture Content

Within each lecture you’ve uploaded, you’re able to add additional content to provide more instructions and a description of what that lecture entails. Here are the additional content types you can add to your lectures:

Text Content

If you’ve written any of your course content out, you’ll want to copy and paste this content into the relevant lectures. Any uploaded Google Doc or Word document will just be uploaded as a file available for download. So, if you would prefer the text to appear in the lecture itself, you’ll need to bring that content over by copying and pasting.

Once you’ve added in the text, you can drag it above or below the file you’ve already uploaded. If you’d like to create a new lecture with text only, you can do that too!

Custom code





Need to embed a video or a survey in your lecture? You can click on the Add Custom Code tab and insert the code you already have. Again, once you’ve added in the code, you can drag it above or below the file you’ve already uploaded.

Increase Student Engagement

Start a Discussion with Lecture Comments

Want your students to engage with each other and ask you questions? Enable lecture comments! Find the lecture you would like your students to share their thoughts InI. Click into the lecture you want, scroll to the bottom, and toggle the Comments button on.

Here’s how you can use lecture comments in your course:





To respond to the comments you have in your course, you’ll find all the comments in Course > Comments. You can also customize the comments settings in Settings > General:

Enable comment moderation: This would require you or any other school admin to approve the comments before they show up

Allow multi-level threading: This will thread responses and make it easier for users to reply to a specific comment

Enable comment attachments: Allow users to attach an image to their comments

Provide Downloadable Resources

Not all the files you’ve uploaded via bulk upload will be available for download by default. The exception is Word documents which are automatically made available for download.

If you want your PDFs, videos, or audio files to be downloadable, make sure you select the download icon. Once enabled, it’ll appear green. You can also select all the lectures you want to make downloadable and toggle the download setting for all of it.

Test Your Students with Quizzes

Teachable provides basic multiple choice quizzes within the lecture editor. On the Professional plan and above, you’ll be able to offer graded quizzes to test how your students are doing. These quizzes are designed so that students will only have one chance to take them. All scores will be saved and factored into your quiz reports.

Award Completion Certificates

To boost your course's credibility, you can also award native completion certificates. Navigate to Course > Certificate, and you can create your own certificate with our templates or by using Liquid/HTML.

Upload your logo: This logo will go at the top of the certificate

Title: This is w hat you’d like to name the certificate (i.e. Certificate of Graduation)

Subtitles: This is the l anguage you’d like to use before your student's name (i.e. Awarded To)

Graduating From: This is the message you’d like to include for completing this course

Signature: You can u pload your signature to make the certificate more official

Serial Number Title: The serial number that is generated for each certificate is unique, but you can change the title

Colors: When you toggle to the Design tab, you’ll also be able to update the background color, as well as the primary and secondary text colors

While a course completion certificate itself can be a milestone your students work toward, as an instructor, you might also want to add additional challenges to make a certificate more valuable.

Level Up with Course Compliance

Use course compliance to enforce lecture completion, enable video compliance, and require quiz scores to validate student progress and meaningfully reward their accomplishments. To enable Course Compliance, navigate to Course > Information > Course Compliance.





You'll have the option to:

Enforce lecture order: Students must complete each lecture before they are able to move on to the next one

Require video watching: If a lecture has a video component, the student will not be able to move on until they’ve watched 90% of the video

Require graded quiz completion: Students must complete and meet a minimum passing score before they can advance to the next lecture. You’ll be able to set the number of attempts your students have before they are locked out and you’ll have to reset it on their behalf

Download Publish Your Course Checklist In this PDF checklist, you’ll find a list of checklist items from this blog to help you keep track of what you need to do to upload your course. Download the PDF Checklist

Preview and Publish!

Ready to go live? Be sure to preview the course curriculum before you publish your course. Navigate to Course > Information and select the Curriculum tile to see your entire course laid out. Take the time to go through your entire course and ensure it’s the experience you want your students to have. When you’re finally ready, hit Publish!