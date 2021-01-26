Let’s paint this picture: You’re getting ready to create that piece of content that you’ve been sitting on for the past couple of weeks. Two hours and many cups of coffee in, you realize that you somehow have dozens of tabs open on your computer and very little work to show for it.

Even if you’ve been able to push through a situation like this, it can somewhat take a toll on your confidence as a content creator. Then procrastination settles in, and you find it even harder to be productive when the next task comes around.

But, a handy content creation technique just may be a way to resolve this endless cycle. Enter content batching, a process used by many top creators to make content execution seamless and efficient.

Lay it all out: What is content batching?

Simply put, content batching is the process of creating similar sorts of content that require the same systems, programs, process, etc., all in one sit-in.

For example, you decide to post on your business blog to boost a new product or course launch. That one blog post may entail writing the copy, editing, gathering imagery, and promoting on social media platforms (among other tasks). Add in the simple fact you have other blog posts that need to be pumped out as well.

With content batching, instead of working on each blog post and its accompanying assets one by one, you choose days to work on specific similar tasks. For example:

Monday: Brainstorm blog posts + create outlines for a set number of posts

Tuesday: Draft copy for blog posts

Wednesday: Gather imagery for all posts

Thursday: Create social media assets to promote upcoming blog posts

Friday: Edit blog posts + add in imagery and assets

Saturday: Schedule new blog posts and social media posts to drive traffic to your latest content

Sunday: Rest

Of course, you can batch blog content as you see fit for your schedule. This may include thinking in terms of a month worth of content or in days and weeks.

Think logically: Why is content batching beneficial?

Contrary to some beliefs, creating good content isn’t something you can always do on the fly. If you’re looking to create a consistent stream of revenue from your content, make sure you’re consistently putting out content that adds value to your brand. Batching content allows you always to have content in the funnel.

Yes, creating good content is time-intensive. If you’re balancing content creation while holding down a full-time job or other small business owner responsibilities, take note from those who have been there before.

Creator and food blogger Dominek Tubbs of DomNTheCity.com, is an excellent example of how this method can help you become super productive while consistently putting out quality content. She shares:

“As a creator who also holds a corporate position, batching content on the weekend has proved beneficial in building my brand and remaining consistent. Sitting down and carving out four to five hours to work on content allows other areas of my life to run seamlessly Monday through Friday. Batching content has enabled me to remain more present in other areas of my life with friends and loved ones.”

Let’s explore other ways batching content can be game-changing.

Slow it down: Batching stops you from rushing your content

Most times, rushed content isn’t good content. Your target audience can tell when you haven’t put thought into the video, post, or recording you produced.

Stop scrambling to create content the day of (or even the week of) and plan ahead to ensure all your bases are covered. Nothing is worse than putting something out and realizing an essential piece of information—like an image or certain step is missing—after people already saw it. Reducing procrastination while increasing your productivity is what you should be aiming for with content batching.

Content batching also makes unplugging easier since you’ll always have content in the pipeline.

When you’re ahead of the game, you have time to do other things like relaxing and taking a break. You’ll even be able to focus your energies to exploring new facets of your business if you’ve batched content and have things scheduled out weeks in advance.

3 steps to success: Tips on batching content for beginners

If this is your first time batching content, we want to get one thing straight: It sounds much more complicated than it is. Here’s how you get started with batching content like a content marketing expert.

1. Research topics and dates

As a creator, it’s your responsibility to know what kind of content your audience or potential customers will be looking for and when. By doing some quick research, you can stay privy to holidays, trending topics, selling opportunities, and other tidbits that may point you in the direction of creating content your audience can’t wait to absorb.

2. Brainstorm and keep a running list of content ideas

Sometimes inspiration strikes at the most random moments. Whether you prefer a pen and pad or the notes app on your phone, keep a running list of ideas that you can potentially turn into content or social posts.

No idea is too small or obscure—jot it down and revisit it at a later date when it's time to create. We always say the most niche topics make for some of the best courses and content. We say it because it’s true.

3. Schedule days to batch-specific types of content

As we mentioned before, marking days to complete similar tasks is the ideal way to batch content. You never wake up not knowing where to start as far as upcoming projects are concerned, for starters. Also, it will put some much needed routine back into your life.

For some thought-starting tips for outlining your course on Teachable, check out this post so you can jumpstart your content planning and get on your way to creating—and earning.

A bounty of options: Tools to make batching content easy

Now that you understand why content batching should be a part of your creative process, it’s time to make sure you’re equipped with the right tools.

Asana: If you wish you had a master calendar of all the things you need to do in one place, look no further. Asana is a great way to create lists for tasks you need to do and allows you to see a calendar view, which may help organize your time. They also have an app, so you can never be without access to your calendar.

Pro-tip: Create projects in Asana for specific content types and make the subtasks the individual pieces of content and tasks to be completed.

Canva: If you’re unfamiliar, Canva is an excellent alternative for Adobe Photoshop that provides you with unique templates to make eye-catching visuals. Regarding batching content, Canva makes it super easy to organize content within the site and collab when you need it.

Additionally, it’s super user-friendly and makes creating similar types of content a seamless experience. Be sure to check out the social media scheduler within the site.

Unsplash: Not everyone has the eye for photos or the skill set to shoot their own images. Stock websites like Unsplash give you access to free, crisp stock imagery that you can use, for your website or social media channels.

Gain back some time by making “shooting images” a task you can remove from your to-do list from time to time. (Of course, if you are ready to begin recording or shooting your own content for your course or various channels, you can do so simply and from the comfort of your own home.)

Hootsuite: Schedule posts for your content on your various social channels with this handy task-managing tool.

Bottom line: Using a content batching strategy can help improve your workflow and up your productivity. It can also help you begin to reclaim your time, so you can devote more energy to creating content and running your business effectively.

Have you tried content batching before? Please share some of your tips with us in the comments below.