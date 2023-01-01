Creator login
WHAT YOU CAN SELL: digital downloads

With Teachable, you can grow your audience—and boost your revenue—by selling downloadable ebooks, audio files, how-to guides, templates, and more.

<h1><span>Scale your online business with digital downloads</span></h1>

Get going in three easy steps.

1

Click Create New Download from your Teachable admin.

2

Fill out some information—product name, category, description, and thumbnail—and hit Save.

3

Add your content (up to five files per download) and click Publish.

What do you want to sell?

If it can be uploaded to our platform, you can sell it

Design files

Ebooks

How-to guides

Customized templates

Music & audio

Spreadsheet

Email templates

Examples

And so much more

Supported file types include.pdf, .xlsx., .jpg., .webp, .m4a, vector images, and more. For a complete list, see the FAQ.

It’s easy to start or grow your business with digital downloads. 

Now you can package your available handouts and it can become its own thing. You can even make a quickstart version of your course as a very attractive lead magnet."

Darnell Brown

Bulletproof Hustle

Explore exclusive content created to help you get the most out of digital downloads.

Why should I sell my digital downloads on Teachable?

Digital downloads are perfect for building your audience by providing value for a low cost (or even for free). Selling digital downloads alongside courses or coaching products on Teachable is an easy way to centralize your business while diversifying your revenue stream. 

Plus, you can use digital downloads as order bumps, bundles, and upsells to have even more ways to monetize your knowledge.

What types of digital downloads can I sell?

Almost anything! From templates to ebooks, podcasts, and more—we’ve even made sure you can reach your audience in new, meaningful ways with a wide variety of digital download formats to choose from. Supported file types are listed below.

Documents: .pdf, .txt, .doc, .docx, .epub

Spreadsheets: .xls, .xlsx, .csv

Images: .jpg, .gif, .png, .tif, .webp

Audio: .mp3, .m4a, .aac

Pro plan and up schools can upload vector images, CAD files, videos, and more.

How many digital downloads can I sell on a free plan?

You can create and sell one digital download when you join for free. But if you want to sell more, join a paid plan on Teachable.

What if I’ve never sold something online before?

Don’t worry, you’ve come to the right place. Get started on our Free plan and we’ll guide you through our easy-to-use platform, so you can feel confident about starting your own online business.

