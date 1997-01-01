Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
Teachable Experts are third-party service providers who help Teachable customers build successful online courses and businesses. They are freelancers (such as web designers or virtual assistants), not Teachable employees.
All Teachable experts have gone through an application process with Team Teachable. They have experience with Teachable customers, and a portfolio of successful projects in their field of expertise.
Once you decide which expert is the right fit for you, you'll submit an inquiry via their third-party landing page (linked above).
We are not currently accepting new Teachable Experts. However, if our current experts reach capacity, or we find that Teachable customers are in need of a new service offering, we may add new Experts in the future. Due to the high volume of interest we receive, we cannot guarantee a response to every inquiry. You are welcome to submit an application here.
Pricing varies by service and expert. Some experts charge hourly rates, while others are on retainer or use project fees. Follow up with the expert of your choice to learn more about their offerings.
If you’re unhappy for any reason, contact your Expert directly with any thoughts or concerns you may have. Teachable Experts are always looking for feedback to enhance your experience!
Refunds are processed through the expert you’ve purchased a service from, not through Teachable. (They are third-party providers with their own unique refund policies.) Please contact the expert you worked with for additional information.
