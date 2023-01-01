Featuresarrow down

Start your knowledge business, grow your audience, or add a new revenue stream—all with digital downloads on Teachable.

Join for free

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Digital downloads: </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The simplest way to sell your knowledge</span></p>

With digital downloads on Teachable, your selling potential is limitless. Create, upload, and sell:

  • Podcasts

  • Ebooks

  • How-to guides

  • Customizable templates

  • Newsletters

  • Music and audio

  • Spreadsheets

  • And so much more

<p>Sell just about anything</p> <p></p>

The perfect place to start

Here’s how digital downloads can help grow your business.

Start small

Test out potential interest in your knowledge business and see what works by selling a digital download.

Grow your audience

Create a digital download and start selling bite-sized content to attract new students to your business—or offer for free as a lead magnet.

Add value to your existing products

Offer digital downloads alongside your online course or coaching product. Or use digital downloads as order bumps, bundles, or upsells to boost your bottom line.

Monetize in new ways

Expand your revenue streams and capture more sales with ebooks, podcasts, how-to guides, webinars, and more.

Upload your first download, create your first course, sell them together as a bundle—you can do any (or all) of that on a free plan.

Every journey needs a guide—we’re yours

Teachable is the best platform for sharing your knowledge with confidence. And with the ability to sell online courses, coaching sessions, and digital downloads in one place, you get the best of it all:

 Upload a file, set a price, and start selling fast—simple as that.

1

Click Create New Download from your Teachable admin.

2

Fill out some information—product name, category, description, and thumbnail—and hit Save.

3

Add your content (up to five files per download) and click Publish.

Your questions, answered

Why should I sell my digital downloads on Teachable?

Digital downloads are perfect for building your audience by providing value for a low cost (or even for free). Selling digital downloads alongside courses or coaching products on Teachable is an easy way to centralize your business while diversifying your revenue stream. 

Plus, you can use digital downloads as order bumps, bundles, and upsells to have even more ways to monetize your knowledge.

What types of digital downloads can I sell?

Almost anything! From templates to ebooks, podcasts, and more—we’ve even made sure you can reach your audience in new, meaningful ways with a wide variety of digital download formats to choose from. What can’t you sell on Teachable?

How many digital downloads can I sell on a free plan?

You can create and sell one digital download when you join for free. But if you want access to unlimited digital downloads, join a Basic or Pro plan on Teachable.

What if I’ve never sold something online before?

Don’t worry, you’ve come to the right place. Get started on our Free plan and we’ll guide you through our easy-to-use platform, so you can feel confident about starting your own online business.

Digital downloads, courses, and coaching—all in one place. With industry-leading support and fraud protection.

