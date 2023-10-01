Creator login
Site Builder

Your website is your business’s homebase. Build one on Teachable in minutes—no design or coding expertise required.

<p>Your website, powered by Teachable</p>

With powerful customizations, responsive design, a simple drag-and-drop page builder, and more, you can bring your website to life on Teachable.

The platform is super simple: drag and drop. You don’t have to be a coder so it’s easy to test something out. Teachable has given me the tools to turn an idea into the reality of being my own boss and making a passion sustainable.”

Mark Smiley

Mountain Sense

FAQ

What does it cost to create a site?

You can create your website on Teachable for free. Upgrade to a paid plan for additional benefits like unlimited video hosting, custom domains, removable Teachable branding, and more.

Can I use my own domain?

Yes. On any paid plan, you can connect a custom domain to your Teachable site.

I already have a website—is Teachable still right for me?

Yes! It’s easy to connect a pre-existing site to your courses and products on Teachable. They can even share the same root domain.

Do I need to know how to code?

Not at all. Our intuitive page builder is easy for anyone to use. But if you do have coding skills (or want to hire a more advanced coder), you could benefit from code snippets, custom CSS, and more advanced customization capabilities on a Business plan.

Can anyone help me build my site?

Yes. On paid plans, Teachable lets you add additional authors (aka, your collaborators or employees) that can help you build your site. Need help finding a collaborator? Teachable experts are available to help you build and grow your online business. Or if you’re looking for help from someone on the Teachable team, you can attend live group Q&A sessions on Fridays.

