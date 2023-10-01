Creator login
Sales & Marketing

With Teachable, you get a suite of marketing tools to help you attract more students—and maximize the value of the ones you have.

<h1>Scale your sales</h1>

We make it easy to sell more courses, coaching, and downloadable content. With automated tools and smart strategies, you can increase the value of every student and create income streams that are working even when you aren’t. 

Check out some of the ways Teachable can automate your marketing efforts. 

We saw a direct increase in revenue and profit when we took advantage of the Teachable built-in digital marketing tools like upsells, order bumps, and coupon codes. It helped us increase lifetime value of each RD exam prep student. This is important to us in a very small target audience (10,000 potential customers every year), but we have hit 7-figures."

Jenny Westerkamp, RD

All Access Dietetics

Teachable offers numerous third-party integrations to help you scale your business faster than ever before. Connect with the tools you already use and love, including Zapier which enables thousands of integrations.

Explore the app hub

<p>Marketing integrations</p>

Build a funnel that helps you meet your sales goals. 

Landing page design tips to increase conversions

The easiest way to increase conversions? A great landing page.

Read more

Build your sales page with our template

Use this downloadable worksheet to build the perfect sales page.

Download now

Tips for marketing your course directly from an expert

Expert advice on how to market your course before you launch it is in this downloadable guide.

Download now

Write your sales emails using our template

We've got examples and a template in this downloadable guide to writing sales emails.

Download now

How to market online courses and boost your sales in 2023

41 ways to market online courses effectively

Read more

Experience our sales and marketing suite for yourself—and for free. 

