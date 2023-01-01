Your business isn’t built on a single platform. That’s why Teachable connects with dozens of third-party apps—to let you run your business your way.
Email marketing
Chances are, your preferred email platform connects with Teachable. Build and manage your email list, send automated messages to students, and more—all in one place.
Mailchimp
Use Mailchimp to set up automatic emails, build your email list (with new students automatically added), monitor and track email performance, and more.
ConvertKit
Create opt-in forms, landing pages, email courses, automated emails, and more all with ConvertKit, the go-to creator marketing platform.
AWeber
Simplify your email marketing with automations, grow your list, and keep students engaged with our AWeber integration.
ActiveCampaign
Create tailored experiences for every stage of your students’ journey. Set up workflows for new sign-ups, new sales, courses completed, and more.
MailerLite
Set up automatic workflows and emails based on actions your students take by connecting Teachable and MailerLite.
Analytics
Gain powerful insights into how students and prospects interact with your Teachable school. Run experiments and optimize as you go.
Google Analytics 4
Better understand your student journey with powerful data from GA4, Google’s latest generation of analytics software.
Google Tag Manager
Use Google Tag Manager to install, store, and manage marketing tags without modifying website code.
Hotjar
Use website heatmapping to learn more about how your students behave, how they feel, and what they need with Hotjar.
Sales & Conversions
More traffic to your Teachable school means more conversions for your business. Optimize your marketing and drive more sales with easy-to-install pixels and ad managers. Plus, process payments quicker with our e-commerce partners.
Linkedin Insight Tag
Track conversions, get more leads, and increase engagement by adding this simple code snippet to your Teachable school.
Meta Pixel
Use the Meta Pixel to learn more about how your ads are performing and optimize accordingly.
TikTok Pixel
Find new students, optimize campaigns, and measure ad performance with the TikTok Pixel.
Pinterst Ads
Millions of people use Pinterest to discover and buy new products. Advertise directly to them to grow your business.
Sumo
Drive traffic and grow your audience with Sumo, the leading email capture tool.
Deadline Funnel
Add deadlines to any of your marketing campaigns or evergreen funnels—because increased urgency means increased sales.
Witness
Showcase social proof on your Teachable school to boost demand. Witness displays a pop-up on your school highlighting every time someone purchases a course.
PayPal
Simplify payments for you and your students. PayPal is one of the fastest, easiest, and most widely used methods for getting paid online.
Stripe
The go-to payment processing platform for online business everywhere, Stripe connects directly with your Teachable school.
Business operations
Automate and organize scheduling, workflows, and data all in one place with our business operations apps.
Calendly
Eliminate the need for back-and-forth messages with Calendly, the easy, automated scheduling tool.
Segment.io
Use Segment to collect student data and send it to your other marketing and analytics tools: GA4, Mailchimp, Meta Pixel, and many more.
Zapier
Practically all your go-to apps can be connected using Zapier. It’s the seamless way to automate all your workflows on Teachable.
Google Drive
Create, organize, discover, and share files and content for your business with Google Drive.
Dropbox
Store, manage, and share your files quickly and easily with Dropbox.
OneDrive & OneDrive Business
Share and collaborate with your business partners with file storage and protection on all your devices through OneDrive.
Learning experience
Better learning means bigger impact. Create the best learning experience possible for your students to help them stay engaged and reach milestones.
Wobo
Create a collaborative learning environment. Wobo is an interactive digital worksheet builder that helps students retain and react to information.
Circle
Set up and manage a student community using Circle. Students can access your community with single sign-on by logging into your Teachable school.
Site design
Make your Teachable school yours by customizing the design and content students see when they visit.
