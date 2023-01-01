Featuresarrow down

PricingBlogExamples

Resourcesarrow down

Log In
Start for free
Start for Free

Featuresarrow down

PricingBlogExamples

Resourcesarrow down

Log InStart for free

Your business isn’t built on a single platform. That’s why Teachable connects with dozens of third-party apps—to let you run your business your way.

Start a free 14-day trial

<h1>Your favorite apps are on Teachable</h1>

Email marketing

Chances are, your preferred email platform connects with Teachable. Build and manage your email list, send automated messages to students, and more—all in one place.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

Use Mailchimp to set up automatic emails, build your email list (with new students automatically added), monitor and track email performance, and more.

Mailchimp
ConvertKit

ConvertKit

Create opt-in forms, landing pages, email courses, automated emails, and more all with ConvertKit, the go-to creator marketing platform.

ConvertKit
AWeber

AWeber

Simplify your email marketing with automations, grow your list, and keep students engaged with our AWeber integration.

Learn more

AWeber
ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

Create tailored experiences for every stage of your students’ journey. Set up workflows for new sign-ups, new sales, courses completed, and more.

ActiveCampaign
MailerLite

MailerLite

Set up automatic workflows and emails based on actions your students take by connecting Teachable and MailerLite.

MailerLite

Analytics

Gain powerful insights into how students and prospects interact with your Teachable school. Run experiments and optimize as you go.

Google Analytics 4

Google Analytics 4

Better understand your student journey with powerful data from GA4, Google’s latest generation of analytics software.

Google Analytics 4
Google Tag Manager

Google Tag Manager

Use Google Tag Manager to install, store, and manage marketing tags without modifying website code.

Google Tag Manager
Hotjar

Hotjar

Use website heatmapping to learn more about how your students behave, how they feel, and what they need with Hotjar.

Hotjar

Sales & Conversions

More traffic to your Teachable school means more conversions for your business. Optimize your marketing and drive more sales with easy-to-install pixels and ad managers. Plus, process payments quicker with our e-commerce partners.

Linkedin Insight Tag

Linkedin Insight Tag

Track conversions, get more leads, and increase engagement by adding this simple code snippet to your Teachable school.

Linkedin Insight Tag
Meta Pixel

Meta Pixel

Use the Meta Pixel to learn more about how your ads are performing and optimize accordingly.

Meta Pixel
TikTok Pixel

TikTok Pixel

Find new students, optimize campaigns, and measure ad performance with the TikTok Pixel. 

TikTok Pixel
Pinterst Ads

Pinterst Ads

Millions of people use Pinterest to discover and buy new products. Advertise directly to them to grow your business.

Pinterst Ads
Sumo

Sumo

Drive traffic and grow your audience with Sumo, the leading email capture tool. 

Sumo
Deadline Funnel

Deadline Funnel

Add deadlines to any of your marketing campaigns or evergreen funnels—because increased urgency means increased sales.

Deadline Funnel
Witness

Witness

Showcase social proof on your Teachable school to boost demand. Witness displays a pop-up on your school highlighting every time someone purchases a course.

Witness
PayPal

PayPal

Simplify payments for you and your students. PayPal is one of the fastest, easiest, and most widely used methods for getting paid online.

PayPal
Stripe

Stripe

The go-to payment processing platform for online business everywhere, Stripe connects directly with your Teachable school.

Stripe

Business operations

Automate and organize scheduling, workflows, and data all in one place with our business operations apps.

Calendly

Calendly

Eliminate the need for back-and-forth messages with Calendly, the easy, automated scheduling tool.

Calendly
Segment.io

Segment.io

Use Segment to collect student data and send it to your other marketing and analytics tools: GA4, Mailchimp, Meta Pixel, and many more.

Segment.io
Zapier

Zapier

Practically all your go-to apps can be connected using Zapier. It’s the seamless way to automate all your workflows on Teachable.

Zapier
Google Drive

Google Drive

Create, organize, discover, and share files and content for your business with Google Drive.

Google Drive
Dropbox

Dropbox

Store, manage, and share your files quickly and easily with Dropbox.

Dropbox
OneDrive & OneDrive Business

OneDrive & OneDrive Business

Share and collaborate with your business partners with file storage and protection on all your devices through OneDrive.

OneDrive & OneDrive Business

Learning experience

Better learning means bigger impact. Create the best learning experience possible for your students to help them stay engaged and reach milestones.

Wobo

Wobo

Create a collaborative learning environment. Wobo is an interactive digital worksheet builder that helps students retain and react to information.

Wobo
Circle

Circle

Set up and manage a student community using Circle. Students can access your community with single sign-on by logging into your Teachable school.

Circle

Site design

Make your Teachable school yours by customizing the design and content students see when they visit.

DropInBlog

DropInBlog

Add a blog to your Teachable school in minutes. DropInBlog lets you embed a blog onto any webpage with just two lines of code.

DropInBlog
Unsplash

Unsplash

Elevate the look of your knowledge products with over 900K free stock images from UnSplash.

Unsplash

All product, service and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Teachable Inc.'s use of them does not imply any affiliation with, partnership with or endorsement by them. Teachable Inc. does not claim to have any affiliation with, partnership with or endorsement by the respective trademark holders. Teachable Inc. is using the names, logos and other trademarks to properly identify the third party applications that connect to the Teachable, Inc. platform.

Power your business smarter with the Teachable App Hub.

Start a free 14-day trial

Teachable Logo

Join the more than 100,000 creators who use Teachable to share their knowledge. Easily create and sell courses, coaching, and digital downloads with our powerful yet simple no-code platform.

Explore

FeaturesPricingExamplesNewsletterteachable:hqPodcast

Company

AboutCareersBlogPressPartners

Support

Knowledge BaseContact SupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseContent GuidelinesHouse RulesCookies PolicyEthics LineAccessibility

Copyright © 2023 Teachable, Inc. All rights reserved.

Teachable YoutubeTeachable FacebookTeachable PinterestTeachable InstagramTeachable TwitterTeachable LinkedinTeachable Tik Tok