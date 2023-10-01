Creator login
Memberships

Unlock a new way to earn recurring revenue with memberships. They’re easy for both you and your students to manage on Teachable.

Choose your plan
<p>Revenue on repeat</p>

Memberships are a proven way to earn more—often with the products you already have. Students on memberships have a 43% higher lifetime value than one-time students.

That’s because memberships let you deliver consistent content and foster connections, making your students more engaged and your brand stronger than ever.

Memberships let you easily and effectively manage your content and pricing tiers, while keeping your students in control of their account.

Build tiers to provide access to different products, incentives, and exclusive content in your school on a subscription basis. Set monthly or annual pricing, or add a free trial.

<h3>Build subscription tiers</h3>

From the My Memberships page in their account, your students will be able to upgrade, downgrade, and cancel their memberships easily.

<h3>A seamless student experience</h3>
Monthly
Annual
Basic

The essentials you need to get started

$39/month
Select Basic
Pro

Advanced tools and support to help you scale

$119/month
Select Pro
Pro+

Grow your business and your team

$199/month
Select Pro+
Business

Powerful features for enterprise users

$499/month
Select Business

*Pro, Pro+, and Business plans have 0% transaction fees with any Teachable gateway (i.e. teachable:pay or Monthly Payment Gateway).

Teachable plans will automatically renew until canceled. Recurring charges may be subject to changes.
Plans can be canceled any time. Standard processing fees apply. Have questions? Contact [email protected]

FAQ

What's available on each plan?

Plus icon

You’ll need to be on a paid plan on Teachable to sell memberships. On a Basic plan, you can offer one tier and have 500 members. On a Pro or higher plan, you can offer unlimited tiers, have an unlimited number of members, and starting soon, monetize community access.

What's happening to subscriptions?

Plus icon

If you’re already selling subscriptions on bundled products, you’ll still be able to maintain and sell those subscriptions. You can continue to offer subscriptions on courses and coaching as standalone products. (See our Help Center for more information on subscriptions.)

What is the refund policy?

Plus icon

New customers and creators who sign up for a Teachable plan are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within 30 days.

Choose any paid plan on Teachable to build your first membership tier.

Choose your plan
