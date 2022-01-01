More than a payment gateway

Teachable:pay is an automated way to get paid, manage payouts, and sell more confidently. Get a simple, reliable checkout system, fraud protection, tax-inclusive pricing, global currency conversion, automatic payouts, and more. Plus, enjoy zero transaction fees on Pro and Business plans.

Flexibility at your fingertips

Our effortless course builder and customizable templates mean you can personalize your course to align with your style and branding. Course creators also have the flexibility to utilize various forms of multimedia, including audio, video, images, and text to adapt to different learning styles.