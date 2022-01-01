Own your content and get paid—on your own terms
Step 1
Create your course
Start building your school and course in minutes with our no-code course builder.
Step 2
Upload your content
Our simple drag-and-drop builder lets you upload videos, audio, templates, guides, and more. It's your content, your way.
Step 3
Beautify and brand your school
Add a personal touch with our easy-to-use customizations—no tech skills necessary.
More than a payment gateway
Teachable:pay is an automated way to get paid, manage payouts, and sell more confidently. Get a simple, reliable checkout system, fraud protection, tax-inclusive pricing, global currency conversion, automatic payouts, and more. Plus, enjoy zero transaction fees on Pro and Business plans.
Flexibility at your fingertips
Our effortless course builder and customizable templates mean you can personalize your course to align with your style and branding. Course creators also have the flexibility to utilize various forms of multimedia, including audio, video, images, and text to adapt to different learning styles.
Intuitive integrations and apps
The tools you know and love, in one place, working together for you. Third-party integrations, such as MailChimp, Zapier, ConvertKit, Google Analytics, Aweber, and Segment are compatible with our platform, and our public API will automate your workflow.
Powerful innovations
Our best-in-class features were designed with creators like you in mind. Use our powerful AI course curriculum generator to kickstart an idea, inspire creativity, or unblock yourself. Work smarter, not harder—we’ll show you how.
Growth made easy
Scale and market your course with our advanced data reporting and business management features. Get support selling your course with our affiliate marketing capabilities, automated payouts, and referral programs.
Meaningful audience engagement
Build—and sustain—impactful relationships with your audience. Bespoke student-side features like comments, quizzes, and certifications of completion drive learning outcomes and student satisfaction.
Course creator spotlight
Get inspiration from members of the Teachable community and discover their online courses.
UAV Coach
With more than 40,000 students, UAV Coach’s signature drone training course helps students pass their FAA certification exam.
Music Production
Every week, IO Music Academy hosts livestream courses with some of the world's best music producers. Students can interact and ask questions live or watch recordings at their own pace.
Yoga
Rachel teaches online courses on the transformative power of yoga for backcare and scoliosis.
FAQ
Why should I sell online courses on Teachable?
Leveraging knowledge products can pave the way for building, growing, and scaling your dream business. Creating a course and selling online is a way to diversify your revenue streams, while giving you control over your content and the learning experiences of your students. Teachable can help you build a course website thanks to our intuitive features and resources for creators and business owners.
What types of online courses can I sell?
You can create online courses about virtually anything—the sky's the limit. Your unique perspective, talents, and expertise can guide the way. Meanwhile, our course creation tools and multimedia compatibility allow you to turn your wisdom into accessible online courses that appeal to all learning styles.
How many online courses can I sell on a free plan?
You can create and sell one online course when you join for free. But if you want access to five courses, join a Basic plan on Teachable. Our Pro and Business plans offer unlimited online courses, plus enhanced features like using your own custom domain.
What if I've never sold something online before?
Don’t worry, you’ve come to the right place. Get started on our free plan, and we’ll guide you through our easy-to-use platform, so you can feel confident about starting your own online business.
No matter where you are in your course creation process, we can offer support.