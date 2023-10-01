Creator login
Start for free
Start for Free
Productarrow down
Solutionsarrow down
Resourcesarrow down
Pricing
Creator loginStart for free

Refer creators to Teachable and earn up to 30% commission by joining our partner program.

Sign up

Become a Teachable partner

Up to 30% commission

Our industry-leading partner program gives you one year (per sale) recurring commissions with a 30-day cookie window. You’ll have the opportunity to earn higher commissions (up to 30%) as you drive more conversions.

Send traffic once, earn over and over

Once you refer a creator to us, you earn a recurring commission for the entire first year that creator is on Teachable.

As easy as commissions get

You’ll be assigned a unique tracking code, accessible in our partner portal. We track all of Teachable.com, making it easy for you to earn commission for referring creators on any page.

A platform your audience loves

Best of all, your audience will love Teachable. That’s because we have the power to help them transform their experience and know-how into thriving online businesses.

Robust campaign reporting

Use your tracking links to segment referred traffic and monitor how different activity performs. Analyze campaigns for any time period by clicks, conversions, product, and more.

Payments and tracking you can rely on

We use Impact’s industry leading technology and payment processing platform to power the backend of our partner program to ensure you always get credit for every single referral.

In my own words

"The affiliate program includes a recurring payment, which is the holy grail of passive income, and I couldn't recommend Teachable enough to help you serve more creators and as a byproduct, pay you back in return."

Pat Flynn : Smart Passive Income

"The affiliate program includes a recurring payment, which is the holy grail of passive income, and I couldn't recommend Teachable enough to help you serve more creators and as a byproduct, pay you back in return."

Most frequently asked questions

Can you really make money?

Plus icon

Yes. Our partners earn $450 per month on average, and many earn $1,000 or more every month. With a 30-day cookie, you make a 30% commission when anyone purchases a Teachable subscription. Plus, you continue to get the commission for the first year they’re on the platform.

What kind of support do I get?

Plus icon

We’ll provide you with tracking links and marketing language that has performed well for affiliates in the past. Plus, you’ll also get monthly emails about updates to our platform that might interest you and your audience.

How do I get started?

Plus icon

Sign up to be a partner below. We’ll follow up with you and take care of the next steps.

Sign up here

Teachable Logo

Join the more than 100,000 creators who use Teachable to share their knowledge. Easily create and sell courses, coaching, and digital downloads with our powerful yet simple no-code platform.

Explore

FeaturesPricingExamplesNewsletterteachable:hqPodcast

Company

CareersBlogPressPartners

Support

Help CenterPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseContent GuidelinesHouse RulesCookies PolicyEthics LineAccessibility

Copyright © 2024 Teachable, Inc. All rights reserved.

Teachable YoutubeTeachable FacebookTeachable PinterestTeachable InstagramTeachable TwitterTeachable LinkedinTeachable Tik Tok