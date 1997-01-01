Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
|
Free
|
Basic
|
Professional
|
Business
|Transaction fees
|Free courses
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Paid courses
|$1 + 10%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|Processing fees
|US sales
|2.9% + 30¢
|2.9% + 30¢
|2.9% + 30¢
|2.9% + 30¢
|International credit & debit card sales
|3.9% + 30¢
|3.9% + 30¢
|3.9% + 30¢
|3.9% + 30¢
|International PayPal sales
|4.4% + 30¢
|4.4% + 30¢
|4.4% + 30¢
|4.4% + 30¢
|Chargeback fee
|$15
|$15
|$15
|$15
|BackOffice fee (optional)
|2%
|2%
|2%
|2%
|Payouts
|Instant payouts
|Monthly payouts
|Usage
|Students
|10
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited courses
|Unlimited video bandwidth
|Unlimited hosting
|Support
|Email support
|Live chat
|/
|/
|Features
|Integrated payment processing
|Student management
|Lecture comments
|Basic quizzes
|Graded quizzes
|/
|/
|Custom domain
|/
|Coupon codes
|/
|Integrated affiliate program
|/
|Integrated email marketing
|/
|Third-party integrations
|/
|Drip course content
|/
|Course completion certificates
|/
|/
|Course compliance
|/
|/
|Advanced developer customization
|/
|/
|Advanced reports
|/
|/
|Unbranded website
|/
|/
|Custom user roles
|/
|/
|/
|Bulk import students
|/
|/
|/
|Admin-level users
|1
|2
|5
|100
