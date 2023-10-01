Creator login
Spirituality & Worship

If you’re looking to teach online classes related to spirituality and worship, Teachable is the simple way to reach more people and grow your impact.

<h1>Teach spirituality &amp; worship online</h1>

From healing to meditation to faith-based courses—whatever gifts you have to share with the world, Teachable is the no-code platform that makes it easy to connect with the people you serve.  

Create a manifestation course. Offer a downloadable cookbook about healing foods. Connect 1:1 with students to help them on their spiritual journeys. Or, deliver your message through ebooks, guides, audio files, and more.

CREATOR STORIES

As a renowned well-being educator, consultant, and keynote speaker, Zabie uses her own experience with trauma to help her students heal through the power of yoga.

<p>Everything is Teachable podcast: Zabie Yamasaki</p>

Our industry-leading tools make operating your business easier, so you can focus on your students.

I [chose] Teachable because it was the least complicated platform for me to upload my course and sell it...My clients rave about how courses on the platform are easy to navigate and easily accessible."

Shakeemah Smith

Travel like a Bawse

What can I sell on Teachable?

You can sell online courses, coaching, and digital downloads all on Teachable. You can also package any of your products together to sell as bundles.

Does Teachable own my content and student information?

No. Unlike other similar platforms, you own your students’ emails, along with every piece of content you upload.

Is there a limit to the number of students or products I can have on Teachable?

Published product and student limits depend on which plan you’re on. See our pricing page for specific details.

Is there a refund policy?

New customers who join a paid Teachable plan are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within 30 days.

Join the more than 100,000 creators who use Teachable to share their knowledge. Easily create and sell courses, coaching, and digital downloads with our powerful yet simple no-code platform.

