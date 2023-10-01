Lifestyle
Teachable is the simple way to build and scale a lifestyle business online. Share your expertise while earning income on your terms.
Whether you're an expert in home organization, blogging, travel, or another life skill, Teachable is the no-code platform designed to make it easy to share and sell what you know.
Build an online course on getting the most from RV travel. Offer 1:1 lifestyle-photography workshops. Sell downloadable home repair budgeting templates. Or, connect with students through ebooks, podcasts, and more.
CREATOR STORIES
Mark and Julie, founders of RVLove.com, have been living full-time in their RV since 2014. Listen in as they discuss why they chose the open road—and why it’s still right for them today.
I thought that, maybe, I could create a course. But I also had no idea how to build a course from scratch, and I knew I didn’t have the money to invest in someone who did. After a quick search, I found Teachable—and all of a sudden, everything felt possible.”
Jess Murnane
Know Your Endo
What can I sell on Teachable?
You can sell online courses, coaching, and digital downloads all on Teachable. You can also package any of your products together to sell as bundles.
Does Teachable own my content and student information?
No. Unlike other similar platforms, you own your students’ emails, along with every piece of content you upload.
Is there a limit to the number of students or products I can have on Teachable?
Published product and student limits depend on which plan you’re on. See our pricing page for specific details.
Is there a refund policy?
New customers who join a paid Teachable plan are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within 30 days.