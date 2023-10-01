FASHION & BEAUTY
Teachable is the easy way to grow your fashion and beauty business. Make the world a more beautiful place while earning income on your terms.
From fashion design to jewelry to hair and makeup—wherever your expertise lies, Teachable is the no-code platform designed to make it easy to share and sell what you know.
Create a dynamic course on bridal makeup. Sell downloadable sewing patterns. Offer 1:1 coaching to help students express their personal style through fashion. Or, connect with students through ebooks, PDFs, audio files, and more.
Creator Spotlight
In this popular course, Amanda brings a personal, community-driven approach to teaching beginners from all over the world how to make their own shoes from scratch.
Our industry-leading tools make it easy to run your business, so you can put your time and energy into helping your students.
Teachable is a super easy-to-use platform that helps me create and launch my online courses quickly. The user-friendly interface makes the process feel effortless, allowing me to focus on creating valuable content for my students. Thanks to Teachable, I've been able to share my knowledge and connect with students from all over the world. I highly recommend it to anyone looking to create online courses."
Ben Collins
Google Sheets Training
What can I sell on Teachable?
You can sell online courses, coaching, and digital downloads all on Teachable. You can also package any of your products together to sell as bundles.
Does Teachable own my content and student information?
No. Unlike other similar platforms, you own your students’ emails, along with every piece of content you upload.
Is there a limit to the number of students or products I can have on Teachable?
Published product and student limits depend on which plan you’re on. See our pricing page for specific details.
Is there a refund policy?
New customers who join a paid Teachable plan are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within 30 days.