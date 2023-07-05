Add value to your courses with AI-generated quizzes that will engage students while saving you time and effort.
High-quality quizzes in half the time
Step 1: Select your course
From your Admin page, select your course, and open the curriculum you’d like to create a quiz from.
Step 2: Choose the section
Note that the section needs to contain at least one text-based lesson.
Step 3: Click "AI Quiz"
Press the Generate button. Then you can edit, add or remove questions, and save it to your course.
Want to save time rather than writing and adding each question? Our quiz generator is here to help.
Have fun with it—you can also edit, add, and customize your quizzes however you want.
FAQ
How exactly does it work?
Simple—our quiz generator incorporates AI directly into Teachable. From your admin page, select your course and open the curriculum that you’d like to generate a quiz from. Then, choose the specific section you want to add a quiz to. Note that at least one lesson must be text-based for the AI to work its magic. Finally, select AI Quiz and press the Generate button. Once your quiz is created, you can edit, add or remove questions, and save it to your course.
What makes Teachable’s AI tool different?
We designed the AI Quiz Generator to help you go from adding a few lessons to a fully developed course—that’s why it’s integrated right into our curriculum builder. You can easily enrich your students’ experience by helping them put their learning into practice while focusing your effort on sharing your knowledge. Your AI-generated quiz is added to your course section for you, so you can use it immediately.
Will I be able to create quizzes from my videos and other files?
Soon! We are excited to expand the functionality of our AI Quiz Generator in the near future
Who can use this feature?
Anyone on any Teachable plan, including the free plan. (Is that not you? Join for free here.)
Why else should I join a free plan?
A free plan on Teachable allows you to start growing your business by selling online knowledge products—not just courses, but online coaching and digital downloads too. Get access to payment processing, course design templates, core student engagement tools, and more.