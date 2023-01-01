Our People team has noticed a recent trend in phishing scams targeting potential candidates, where scammers have been posing as hiring managers in order to access candidates’ sensitive information. The scam has been conducted through career postings on job listing sites that are not affiliated with Teachable and may use the names of real Teachable senior leaders to contact candidates.



In an effort to prevent these scams from happening to our candidates, our People team wants to emphasize that your security is a top priority. Please note:



• Any communication from our recruiters at Teachable will only be sent from employees with an @teachable.com email address.

• We do not contact candidates through text messages.

• We will never ask for your bank account information at any point during the recruitment process.



If you believe you've been a victim of a phishing attack, please mark the communication as “spam” and alert us right away at [email protected].

