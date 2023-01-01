We've noticed a recent trend in candidate phishing scams. Please read more about how to stay alert.Read more
We’re on a mission to empower creators to transform their knowledge into income. We’re looking for talented individuals with diverse interests to help power what we do.
Teachable builds products that transform experience and know-how into thriving businesses. We believe shared knowledge has the power to change lives, and by enabling people to share what they know, we create a better world together.
Our reach is proven: As of 2020, more than 37 million students have enrolled in courses created on Teachable, and instructors using our platform have collectively earned nearly $1 billion.
But we’re just getting started. Each and every one of our nearly 200 team members plays a valuable role in our overall impact. From hackathons to company-wide learning events to cross-team projects, we collaborate to get things done and done well.
To learn more about our team culture, check out Teachable's office blog.
Our mission
Teachable Values
Take Action
We take action, valuing progress not perfection.
Learn Together
We learn together, staying humble and curious.
Build a Foundation of Trust
We build a foundation of trust through commitment and transparency.
Own Progress and Outcomes
We own our progress, finding solutions for our teams and our creators.
Focus on Customers
We win when our customers win. Success is mutual.
Benefits and perks
Comprehensive health, dental, and vision coverage
Dependent care FSA
Discretionary paid vacation
Paid sick leave
Paid parental leave up to 16 weeks
Tax-free commuter benefits
401(k) with 4% match
Flexibility to work from home (monthly WFH stipend)
Company and team outings
We're always looking for creative, talented self-starters to join the Teachable team.
We operate as a remote company with team members across the U.S. and Brazil. See below to find more information on our openings.
Our People team has noticed a recent trend in phishing scams targeting potential candidates, where scammers have been posing as hiring managers in order to access candidates’ sensitive information. The scam has been conducted through career postings on job listing sites that are not affiliated with Teachable and may use the names of real Teachable senior leaders to contact candidates.
In an effort to prevent these scams from happening to our candidates, our People team wants to emphasize that your security is a top priority. Please note:
• Any communication from our recruiters at Teachable will only be sent from employees with an @teachable.com email address.
• We do not contact candidates through text messages.
• We will never ask for your bank account information at any point during the recruitment process.
If you believe you've been a victim of a phishing attack, please mark the communication as “spam” and alert us right away at [email protected].